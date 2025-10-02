The MOJ | The Sheriff Is Back In Town

The Sheriff is back in town.

That’s the phrase that I’ve used with BC Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden the last week or so to describe why his team has won three games in a row.

“It does feel good. I think the guys are prepared. I think the defence has stepped up. The personnel changes have been a positive, but I think the players are playing better. I think the coaches are doing their job. So yeah, it feels good,” stated Rigmaiden, whose return from NFL training camps has coincided with the Lions’ undefeated streak.

When Rigmaiden took over as the 17th general manager in team history on November 20, 2024, his goal was to build a football team with the core values of leadership, accountability and toughness.

Ten months later, how does Rigmaiden feel in terms of those staples being developed?

“I think it’s been good everywhere, except the penalties. Offensively, I think we’re doing what we want to do. We want to be physical. We’re doing that. That’s the universe we want to live in. We want to be tough up front, on both sides of the ball, and I think we’ve done that. I do think we’re mentally tougher, but the penalties are still something that’s a weekly challenge,” replied the 45-year-old native of Spokane, Washington.

Penalties do remain an issue for Lions head coach Buck Pierce and his staff. The frustrating part is that everyone has contributed to the malaise at one point or another. Heading into Week 18 of the season, the team has been flagged 125 times – second most in the CFL – for a league-leading 1,221 yards. Break it down even further and the offence has taken 46 penalties, which is second most in the league, the defence has been penalised 52 times, which is the most in the CFL and the special teams have been flagged a league-high 27 times.

“It’s kind of unexplainable. I’ve never been around a coaching staff that focuses more on cleaning things up and emphasizing the importance of not taking stupid penalties. I’m never going to come down on a player for a hustle penalty. Those things happen. You have to play on the edge. You just can’t go over it, yet I think sometimes we do. So we’ve got to clean that up because once the playoffs start you can’t win that way,” noted Rigmaiden.

Rigmaiden is still happy with how the team has progressed the last month with consecutive wins over Ottawa, Calgary and Toronto. When he was hired as the general manager, he knew it would take two or possibly three seasons to get the club to where he would want it in terms of personnel and culture. Pierce has taken his fair share of criticism from fans and media alike and defensive coordinator Mike Benevides has also drawn fire, but Rigmaiden is pleased with the direction the team is going in.

“I think it’s coming closer to the vision. I think each staff goes through ups and downs, but I think we’re on track. I don’t think you can tell players that don’t fit your mould with what this new staff is. I don’t think you can ask them to be something they’re not. And so some players aren’t here anymore. Some players have been asked to do different things. Some players are maturing. I don’t think it’s going to be a change that’s just going to happen overnight or just this season. A culture is something that you’re constantly building. The grit mentality that Buck talks about? That is something that we all think about every day, whether it’s at practice or players that we acquire. We want gritty, mentally tough players that can play in bad weather because we think that’s the recipe for success in this league,” said Rigmaiden.

As for Rigmaiden personally, the toughest part of transitioning to general manager has been the fact that he’s had to step away from most of his scouting duties.

“The biggest challenge for me – and I think every GM that I call and talk to for advice, whether in the NFL or CFL – is getting used to not being able to scout as much as you have in the past. (Lions VP of Football Operations) Neil McEvoy is such a terrific asset for me to have. He does most of the admin work, but there’s a lot of admin stuff that I’m doing that I’m just not used to. I’m used to being out on the road and finding the next guy. I’m probably scouting 25% of my time now, so it’s hard to get used to, but I love being in the chair. I love working for Amar Doman and Duane Vienneau. I love this group and couldn’t be happier with where we’re headed,” explained Rigmaiden, who spent over a decade with the Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in various scouting capacities before becoming the Lions general manager.

It’s the scout in Rigmaiden that still brings him joy. It’s seeing players that the Lions have brought in and are now contributing to the team’s success that puts a smile on his face.

“It’s the progression of the players. I was just talking to Jonah Tavai on the field. He’s a player that we had a very high grade on and thought he would be a borderline dominant player and he has been. When you watch a player that exceeds your expectations, does very well and becomes the player that you think he can be, it’s like watching your child grow up. There are several players – Riley Pickett, Carl Meyer – guys that have just absolutely stepped up. When you are building a team, you hope that they can get to that level, so watching them succeed has been amazing,” said Rigmaiden.

No one knows what’s in store for the Lions during the last month of the regular season, but one thing is certain.

The organization is trending in the right direction.