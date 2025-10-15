The MOJ | Keys To Beating A Resurgent Elks Squad

With the Edmonton Elks coming to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place this Friday, we take a look at some of the keys to beating the Elks in a game with major playoff ramifications. The Elks need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, while a Lions victory would go a long way in BC hosting the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1st.

The Elks have found life ever since inserting Cody Fajardo as their quarterback after a 1-4 start. Fajardo has gone 6-5 as the starter with the Elks becoming a tough out even in defeat. Of the five losses the Elks have suffered with the ex-Lion as their quarterback, four of them have been by a combined 10 points with walk-off field goals taking place in two of those defeats. The only real stinker the Elks have played with Fajardo as their starter was a 28-7 loss to the Stampeders in Calgary on Labour Day.

The Lions will have their work cut out for them going up against an Edmonton team that is playing with a lot of confidence under first-year head coach Mark Kilam.

Stay away from turnovers

A big reason for the Elks’ resurgence has been turnovers, and in particular, interceptions. A byproduct of a defence that is playing aggressively and downhill, the Elks have nine interceptions in their last four games. The Lions can ill afford to give the Elks short fields and make things easy for the Elks offence. Even without standout linebackers Nyles Morgan and Nick Anderson and all-star tackle Jake Ceresna, the Elks defence has figured it out in recent weeks and will give the Lions offence a tough test.

Get to Fajardo

Fajardo has got the Elks believing they can win. He won’t make too many highlight reels but Fajardo is as reliable as they come and plays mistake-free football. Fajardo has now gone 172 pass attempts without an interception and making him uncomfortable will be a goal for the Lions defence. The defensive line, bolstered by the recent additions of Levi Bell and Bradlee Anae, has gotten to opposing quarterbacks 19 times in the last four games. As much as Mathieu Betts has been getting the headlines with 10 sacks during that span, don’t overlook the contributions of defensive tackle Jonah Tavai. The second-year product of San Diego State has been an absolute beast in the interior in helping the Lions to a league-leading 41 sacks.

Stop Rankin

In their two wins earlier this year, the Lions neutralized Elks star running back Justin Rankin, holding him to 28 yards on 10 attempts in those two games. Although we don’t expect to see the Lions defence duplicate those numbers, 80 appears to be the magic number. In games in which Rankin has rushed for 80 or more yards this season, the Elks are 5-0. Edmonton is 2-9 in games in which Rankin has been held to under 80 yards rushing. Staying disciplined when it comes to gap control, pursuing to the ball and tackling will be a big key.

Keep it rolling on offence

In their last nine games, the Lions offence has been held to under 30 points once – in a 27-22 win over Toronto on September 26th. During those nine games, the Lions have averaged 36.8 points per game. Quarterback Nathan Rourke has been utilizing all of his weapons on offence at one point or another with receivers Keon Hatcher, Justin McInnis, Stanley Berryhill, Jevon Cottoy and Ayden Eberhardt all coming up big.

Running back James Butler has eclipsed the 1,000-yard barrier and now Rourke has yet another weapon at his disposal in emerging running back Xander Horvath, a punishing runner who ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run in the Lions last game against Toronto. The Lions offensive line will also get a boost with the return of tackle Dejon Allen, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 2023. Allen returns after missing the last 13 games due to an arm injury and will bolster an already solid unit.

EXTRA POINTS

As far as playoff scenarios go, the Lions could finish anywhere from second to fourth in the Western Division. The good news is that the Lions control their own destiny in that if they win their two remaining games against Edmonton and Saskatchewan, they will host the Western Semi-Final.

If the Lions finish tied with Calgary, the Lions would still wind up hosting the semi-final based on having won the season series. If the Lions finish tied with Winnipeg, they would be off to Manitoba, having lost the season series.

And finally, in case of a three-way tie, the Lions would be going to Calgary as a result of Calgary (3-2) having the best record among the three common opponents with BC (2-2) edging out Winnipeg (2-3) for third place.

Then there is another scenario in which the Lions finish fourth and have to travel to either Montreal or Hamilton. And there is yet a crazier scenario in which Edmonton wins out and finishes tied with BC, Calgary and Winnipeg at 9-9. Under that scenario, the Lions would host the Elks, the Stampeders would crossover and the Bombers would be eliminated.