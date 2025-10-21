Rourke Takes Player Of Week, Bell Earns Top Positional Grade For Honour Roll

The Canadian Football League recognized Nathan Rourke and Levi Bell for their solid performances from Friday, as both players were named to the week 20 Honour Roll. The grades are powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Rourke (91.0 PFF Grade)- number 12 earned the top overall player grade for his heroics in the win over Elks after completing 21 of 32 passes for 338 yards and one touchdown.

His biggest play of the night came on a career-high 70-yard touchdown run to give the Lions their largest lead at 17 points in the third quarter.

Rourke enters week 21 with 559 rushing yards, best in the CFL amongst quarterbacks, while he is only 78 yards shy of 5,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.

Bell (90.0 PFF Grade)- the newcomer was once again a key cog in the defensive wheel, recording one of three sacks for the Lions unit that held Justin Rankin to only 36 yards on the ground.

Bell and the defence also limited Cody Fajardo to under 200 passing yards until the Elks’ final scoring drive in the late stages.

Rourke, Bell and the Lions are back on the practice field today ahead of Saturday’s pivotal clash at the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

A win for the Lions locks up second place and homefield advantage for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1.

Grey Cup Playoffs pre-sale tickets remain open to Lions season ticket holders, partners and insiders. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday at 10:00 am.