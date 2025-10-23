Your Guide To Securing A Lions Home Playoff Game

‘Just Win Baby.’ It was a catchphrase famously used by the late Al Davis, long-time owner of the NFL’s Raiders. And it would perfectly suit the BC Lions, as they eye second place and homefield advantage for the November 1 Western Semi-Final.

The simple way to lock up the Grey Cup Playoffs home date would be to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday evening (4:00 pm PT/730 CKNW/TSN/CFL+). Doing that would mean the Calgary Stampeders come to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place one week from Saturday. You can also secure your tickets NOW.

But the Lions and their fans will also have a close eye on the Stampeders’ tilt in Edmonton on Friday night and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting Montreal at NOON on Saturday. Here is a quick look at all of the scenarios that would see the Lions end up in second place.

Lions Can Finish 2nd With…

A win over Saskatchewan OR…

A Stampeders tie AND a tie against Saskatchewan.

A Stampeders loss, a Blue Bombers win AND a tie against Saskatchewan.

A Stampeders loss, a Blue Bombers loss AND a tie OR loss against Saskatchewan.

Every scenario with the Lions finishing in second place involves hosting Calgary in the playoff game. The Lions cannot play Winnipeg in any Western Division playoff scenario. And yes, as you can see above, there is a slim chance the Lions can wrap up second before kickoff in Regina. But make no mistake: they’re treating it like a must-win regardless. Next, we present the scenarios for a third-place finish and a trip to Calgary on November 1.

Lions Can Finish 3rd With….

A Stampeders win, a Blue Bombers win AND a tie against Saskatchewan.

A Stampeders win, a Blue Bombers loss AND a loss OR tie against Saskatchewan.

A Stampeders tie, a Blue Bombers loss AND a loss against Saskatchewan.

A Stampeders loss, a Blue Bombers win AND a loss against Saskatchewan.

The Lions own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Calgary (2-0) but would fall to third in a three-way tie scenario. At that point, they determine the order based on the combined records against the teams in the tiebreaker. The Stampeders would finish second based on going 3-2 against the Bombers and Lions. BC would be third after going 2-2. The Bombers fall to fourth and the crossover position after going 2-3 against the Lions and Stamps.

And the final possibility: there is still a path to a fourth-place finish and a trip to Montreal or Hamilton for the Eastern Semi-Final.

Lions Can Finish 4th With….

A loss at Saskatchewan AND a Stampeders win OR tie AND a Blue Bombers win.

Should the Lions and Blue Bombers both end up 10-8, the Lions fall to fourth and would crossover to the East Division after going 0-2 in the season series with Winnipeg. The Bombers would then travel to Calgary for the Western Semi-Final. The good news? Just Win Baby. That’s all the Lions need this week.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com