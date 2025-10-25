Follow BC LIONS

2025 October 25, 2025

Lions Nail Down Home Field Advantage For Western Semi-Final Against Calgary

Playoff football is coming back to downtown Vancouver. With Saturday’s 27-21 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the BC Lions have clinched second place in the division.

The reward is homefield advantage for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1 against the rival Calgary Stampeders. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 2:30 pm.

Nothing beats the playoff atmosphere in the Lions' house.

 

Additional notes on Lions/Stampeders matchup:

  • These teams will meet in the playoffs for the 18th time, with the first coming in 1964 when the Lions prevailed 2-1 in a best of three Western Final series. The Leos went on to win their first Grey Cup that season.
  • Of the six Lions Grey Cup championships, three involved playoff wins over Calgary to get to the big game: 1964 Western Final, 1994 Western Final and 2000 Western Final.
  • The Lions won back-to-back Western Semi-Final meetings with Calgary in 2022 and 2023, both wins coming at home.
  • The Stampeders return to the playoffs after their 18-season streak from 2005-23 came to an end last season.
  • BC prevailed in both regular season meetings in 2025, outscoring Calgary 90-47 in the process. Nathan Rourke threw for 745 yards and six touchdown passes and added three rushing majors in the two wins.