Lions Nail Down Home Field Advantage For Western Semi-Final Against Calgary

Playoff football is coming back to downtown Vancouver. With Saturday’s 27-21 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the BC Lions have clinched second place in the division.

The reward is homefield advantage for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1 against the rival Calgary Stampeders. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 2:30 pm.

Nothing beats the playoff atmosphere in the Lions’ house. Secure your tickets HERE and help us pack the dome, as we make a push for the 112thGrey Cup on Sunday, November 16.

Additional notes on Lions/Stampeders matchup: