Auclair, McGee, Findlay & Hatcher Recognized By CFL For October

The BC Lions are well-represented on the All-October Honour Roll.

Adam Auclair earned the top special teams performer, while returner Seven McGee, defensive back Jackson Findlay and wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. were all recognized by the CFL as the top performers at their respective positions.

The grades are powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Auclair (91.0 PFF Grade)- the veteran was a reliable foot soldier across three October games, making five special teams tackles. Auclair’s monthly grade is the second-highest individual mark, trailing only Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris.

McGee (88.6 PFF Grade)- the playmaker made a huge impact this month with 11 punt returns for 119 yards and seven kickoff returns for 201 yards (28.7-yard average).

McGee finished his rookie season with 1,714 all-purpose yards on 101 total returns.

Findlay (86.2 PFF Grade)- the North Vancouver product has also enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, cemented by his promotion to the starting lineup, where he has recorded an interception in each of the last four games. Three of those came in October.

Findlay added 14 defensive tackles in the last three contests.

Hatcher Sr. (83.7 PFF Grade)- The CFL receiving leader put together some of his finest work in the final regular season month, hauling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

His final touchdown of the regular season was a huge one, as it lifted the Lions to a 27-21 win in Saskatchewan to lock up home-field advantage for this Saturday’s Western Semi-Final.