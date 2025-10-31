5 Things To Know | Western Semi-Final

The Grey Cup Playoffs are finally here. And round one for the BC Lions represents a matchup both familiar and ripe with juicy storylines. The first big step on this November journey is a home date with the Calgary Stampeders.

Ironically, it was a convincing win at Calgary in mid-September that helped pave the way for a brilliant finish to the Lions’ regular season, one that saw six straight victories after a 5-7 start to solidify home-field advantage in this big game on Saturday.

They may have gone 2-0 against their West Division rivals in the regular season, but they know that’s all in the past. With more, we present 5 Things To Know: playoff edition.

Western Semi-Final: Saturday, November 1: Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions.

Kickoff: 2:30 pm PT, Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

TV: TSN/RDS.

Stream: CFL+ (U.S. and International).

Radio: 730 CKNW/Sher-E Punjab Radio Am 600/Sirius XM Canada Talks 167.

1. Rivalry Renewed

Saturday marks the 16th playoff meeting and 18th playoff game overall between these Western combatants. The BC Lions’ Grey Cup history includes three wins over Calgary in playoff action: they prevailed 2-1 in a best-of-three Western Final series in 1964 and took down the Stamps in both the 1994 and 2000 Western Finals.

More recently, the Lions took down Calgary at home in both the 2022 and 2023 Western Semi-Finals. Who can forget Nathan Rourke’s big return from foot surgery in the 2022 win? His former teammate, Vernon Adams Jr, did a number on the Stampeders the following season.

It will be a real treat for football fans nationwide to watch these two elite quarterbacks play in a winner-take-all battle. By virtue of beating the Stampeders twice over the course of their six-game winning streak, the Lions earned home-field advantage after both teams finished with identical 11-7 records. It’s time to capitalize.

2. Opening Up The Hatch

One man who is no stranger to big moments against Calgary in November is Keon Hatcher Sr. The West All-CFL selection and the league’s receiving leader loves these types of games. And the Stampeders sure know that. Look no further than the 2023 playoff game and his 195-yard outing, second-highest in team playoff history behind Mervyn Fernandez. He also broke the 2022 meeting wide open with a touchdown toss from Antonio Pipkin. Since that 2022 playoff game. Hatcher’s numbers against the Stamps are staggering: 44 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns.

Rourke and the Lions’ offence made CFL history, averaging 8.01 yards per play in the regular season. If they dictate the game and play from in front, they’ll be hard to take down in a high-scoring battle.

3. Pass Protection Looms Large

One of the more refreshing anecdotes of this 2025 season has been the vastly improved offensive line that has given up a CFL-low 20 sacks, six fewer than the next total allowed. With upwards of ten total changes to the line after various injuries, that makes it even more impressive.

The big battles up front will involve containing Calgary’s stout defensive line that boasts West All-CFL selections Clarence Hicks and Jaylen Hutchings. Allowing Rourke the time to operate will set up the offence for the success they’ve enjoyed most of this season.

4. The Lions’ Backbone Looks To Strike

A major catalyst to the Lions’ first win over Calgary in September was a pair of interceptions off Adams Jr. in the opening quarter. This secondary, led by Mike Benevides and Ryan Phillips, boasts a great mix of youth and veteran savvy. With Garry Peters and T.J. Lee occupying the boundary side and Robert Carter and Ronald Kent on the field side, they’ll once again look to exploit Adams Jr. and his penchant for stretching the field.

With the Stampeders riding their own mini three-game win streak, their offence has gotten back to being balanced with CFL rushing champion Dedrick Mills. Limiting the backfield production and forcing Adams to use his receivers will result in a fascinating chess match. Former Lion Dom Rhymes led the team with 886 receiving yards this season, while Adams didn’t throw one interception during the Stampeders’ three-game win streak.

5. What They’re Saying

“You want to see your character when you’re tested and things aren’t going your way. Even in the last couple of weeks, when we’ve been winning games, we found ourselves in a position where we’re not playing our best. We’re in a hole; one side of the ball isn’t playing up to our standard and then we’ve rallied and got it together. I think that those are all things we can look back at earlier in the year, when we didn’t come out on the winning side of those thigns, those moments built some character and built some toughness. So, it’s been good.”- Rourke on how the team has grown after some ups and downs in the regular season.

“He’s a ball player, he’s s dog. I expect him to come out here with a different mindset. I know losing the last two games and the way he left BC, he wants to come in here with a big chip on his shoulder and get a win, no matter what it takes. I know he’s going to fight really hard and make sure he’s locked in this week more than ever to try and get a win. We’ve got to just match his intensity, you know? Us winning the last two games doesn’t really mean nothing in my book if you come out here and lose this game.

For us, it’s just matching that intensity. We’re playing in front of our home crowd and we want to put on a good performance.”- Peters to TSN’s Farhan Lalji on facing Adams Jr. and how the regular season series means nothing.

Extra Points

Rourke makes his third career playoff start and first since the 2022 November campaign, where he took down Calgary and then came just short of an upset in frigid Winnipeg in the Western Final.

The turnover battle is key: in the Lions’ first 12 games this season, they won it only once, while recording a minus-12 ratio. In the final six games, they finished with fewer turnovers all but once and had a plus-8 ratio. All the more reason for the secondary ball hawks to do their thing.

The Lions are 5-0 all-time at home in the Western Semi-Final. Before the back-to-back wins over Calgary, they took down the Blue Bombers on three occasions in this game: 1977, 1986 and 2016. The Lions will look to win their first Grey Cup championship after a second-place finish in the regular season.

Running back James Butler is officially a game-time decision after battling through an ankle injury that limited him in practice this week. Changes to the Lion lineup are as follows: Peters back on for Marquise Bridges, defensive tackle Jonah Tavai is back in place of Tomasi Laulile and Chris Schleuger slides back to right tackle with Dejon Allen feeling the impact of his arm injury that kept him out 13 games.

