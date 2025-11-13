Mathieu Betts Wins Second Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award

For the second time in three seasons, Mathieu Betts reigns supreme amongst CFL defenders. On Thursday evening, Betts was named the winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

An All-CFL and West-All CFL selection in 2025, Betts led the league with 15 sacks and became the first player in over thirty years to register nine sacks across a three-game span.

His four forced fumbles were good for a share of the CFL lead with Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette and Toronto’s Isaac Darkangelo. Betts recorded 42 defensive tackles this season, two short of his career-high set in the 2023 campaign when he first won the award.

Betts now sits sixth on the Lions’ all-time list with 42 sacks, 4.5 behind Nick Hebeler for fifth spot.

BC Lions Most Outstanding Defensive Player History

2023, 2025- DL Mathieu Betts

2014, 2016- LB Solomon Elimimian

2015- LB Adam Bighill

2007, 2008- DL Cameron Wake

2006- DL Brent Johnson

1987- DL Gregg Stumon

1984, 1986- DL James “Quick” Parker

1976- DL Bill Baker