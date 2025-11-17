2025 Was a Year Of Resurgence For The BC Lions

With a heartwrenching 24-21 loss in the Western Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in November, the 2025 BC Lions season has officially come to an end. Although the run ended sooner than anticipated, there is still a lot to celebrate. From an increase in attendance and offensive production to various memorable plays, let’s take a look through some of the many highlights from the 2025 season.

Starting off on a high note, the BC Lions Concert Kickoff Home Opener was supported by the Provincial Government and featured a performance from Snoop Dogg. The sellout crowd of 52,837 also got to enjoy a subsequent 31-14 win against the Edmonton Elks. The support from fans only set the tone for the rest of the season with the Lions averaging 26,947 in attendance, which is the third-highest total in the CFL.

Various game themes meant each night of Lions football brought a unique experience for fans. Summer Camp, The Show N’ Shine and Wild Wild West nights made their debut, while fan favourites returned, such as the annual Watermelon Smash, Orange Shirt Day and Gravy Bowl. Fans got to see several celebrity appearances, an Indigenous fashion show, a frat wedding, the retirement of Solomon Elimimian’s jersey and even a Pamela Anderson look-alike contest.

On the field, the Lions’ offence set a CFL record of producing 8.04 yards per play, while Keon Hatcher Sr. was the league’s leading receiver with a total of 1,688 yards. Robert Carter Jr. also effortlessly secured play of the year, and arguably, the best play in CFL history. The one-handed interception against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats landed Carter Jr. with international praise, often being compared to the talent of Odell Beckham Jr.

The season closed out with three BC Lions gaining CFL recognition, with Nathan Rourke named both Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, and Mathieu Betts as Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Andrew Peirson was awarded the Tom Pate Memorial Award for outstanding community involvement and sportsmanship.

Ending the year with an 11-7 record and a deep playoff run, the Lions are looking to kick off the 2026 season on a high note with pre-season in Langford and a historic two-game series in the Okanagan. Further details surrounding the first Touchdown Kelowna will be announced in the coming days. Join us in another incredible year of BC football by securing your season tickets HERE.