Lions Re-sign Four Nationals And One Global For 2026

The BC Lions announced today the re-signings of five players: Global kicker Ross Bolger, National offensive lineman Alex Berwick, National long snapper Cam Foran, National offensive lineman Connor Klassen and National linebacker Chase Tataryn.

Bolger (5’11, 207 lbs)- selected 4th overall in last spring’s Global Draft, the native of Laois, Ireland spent all of this past season on the practice squad. The former Gaelic Football player moved to North America in 2023 to play at Idaho State for 33 games across two seasons.

As a senior, Bolger finished 13th in the nation in net punting and was named Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week three times. He earned an invitation to the NFL International Pathway program early in 2025.

Berwick (6’2, 306 lbs)- the Lions took Alex in round seven (59th overall) of the 2025 CFL Draft. After emerging from training camp with a spot on the practice roster, the Ottawa native dressed in six regular season games as a reserve offensive lineman.

Alex played his entire University career at Western, suiting up in 41 games from 2021 to 2024. Along with helping the Mustangs win a Vanier Cup and Mitchell Bowl in 2021, he earned OUA First-Team All-Star and U Sports Second-Team All-Canadian in his final year.

Foran (6’0, 212 lbs)- the native of Port Williams, Nova Scotia originally signed with the Lions ahead of 2025 training camp and made his CFL debut on September 27 in a special teams role.

Cam suited up at Acadia from 2021-24, recording 7.5 tackles. He took over as the team’s full-time long snapper in 2023.

Klassen (6’4, 310 lbs)- after the Lions took the Big River, Saskatchewan product in round four (37th overall) of last year’s CFL Draft, Klassen was released by the team after suffering an injury in training camp.

Following three junior seasons with the Regina Thunder (2019, 2021-22) that saw two Prairie Conference All-Star selections, Klassen moved to U Sports and the Regina Rams from 2023-24 and served as the squad’s starting right tackle for 19 games.

Tataryn (5’11, 212 lbs)- A native of Saskatoon, Tataryn was taken in round six (50th overall) of last year’s CFL Draft after suiting up in 28 games with the Alberta Golden Bears from 2021-24 and racking up 139 total tackles (91 solo, 48 assisted), 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Following the 2025 training camp in Kamloops, he was released to pursue his final year of U Sports eligibility. In eight games with the Golden Bears last season, Tataryn had 55 total tackles (39 solo, 16 assisted), a pair of pass breakups, one sack, one interception and a fumble recovery in eight contests.