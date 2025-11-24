Touchdown Kelowna Welcomes Stampeders & Elks To Okanagan In 2026

It will be a back-to-back home series of epic proportions. On Monday, the BC Lions announced the dates and opponents for Touchdown Kelowna next summer.

It all begins against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 27 and continues one week later, on Saturday, July 4, with the Edmonton Elks providing the opposition.

Kickoff for these games in weeks four and five is at 4:00 pm PT at the expanded Save-On-Foods Field at the Apple Bowl.

The entire 2026 CFL schedule will be released on Tuesday, December 9.

Originally announced back in September, this exciting two-game series comes with the Lions vacating Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place, as Vancouver prepares to welcome the world for seven matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the resounding success of Victoria and Touchdown Pacific in 2024, our Kelowna schedule will also feature an exciting and vibrant festival to celebrate our game in a region that loves BC Lions football. More details on the celebrations will be unveiled early in 2026.

Tickets for the two games are available to the general public on Thursday, February 19.

Before then, BC Lions fans can GUARANTEE their seats for the latest installment of the CFL’s Touchdown series by securing season tickets for the 2026 season. Info on season ticket packages can be found HERE.

QUOTE BOARD

Canadian Football League commissioner Stewart Johnston: “Playing in Kelowna and the Okanagan is an incredible opportunity to showcase the CFL experience and strengthen our connection with these communities. These will be must-see events in one of the most stunning regions in the country. The Lions continue to show that they are truly BC’s team through their tremendous efforts to engage fans across the province.”

Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas: “Touchdown Kelowna will be an incredible celebration for our community. Hosting the BC Lions will draw visitors from across the province, supporting local businesses and boosting our local economy. This week-long celebration of Canadian football will energize Kelowna, create lasting memories for families and fans, and showcase our community on a national stage.”

Lions president Duane Vienneau: “On behalf of our owner Amar Doman and the entire Lions organization, we are excited, honoured and greatly anticipating this historic event in 2026. Kelowna and the entire Okanagan have long been a hotbed for great Lions fans. We very much look forward to calling Kelowna home for two big games against two of our biggest division rivals. The party in and around the two games will also give the week a ‘mini-Grey Cup festival’ type of feel.”

2025 CFL Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke: “As a proud British Columbia-born citizen, I can’t wait to lead the Lions into another historic CFL venture in our province. Embarking on Kelowna to begin our home schedule will be a great opportunity for our team to gel. It will also be exciting to get out into the community and engage with our great fans in the entire region.”