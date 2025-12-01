Lions Sign Former NFL Returner & North Texas Standout Jaelon Darden

The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Darden (5’9, 175 lbs)- the Houston, Texas native was selected in round four (129th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2021 NFL Draft and appeared in 21 games over the next two seasons with the team. Making his mark on special teams, Darden returned 50 punts for 472 yards and 21 kickoffs for 426 yards, while hauling in eight receptions for 14 yards,

Darden was then claimed by the Cleveland Browns in December 2022 before suiting up in ten games over three seasons with 61 punt returns for 633 yards and adding 139 yards on six kickoff returns. He then landed with the Seattle Seahawks for the final five games of 2024 and recorded 199 yards on seven kickoff returns and 75 yards on ten punt returns.

“Jaelon gives Buck’s offence another playmaker at wide receiver and another elite option in the return game for our special teams unit,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“Adding explosive players to the roster is always a priority, and we’re excited to have him.”

Darden enjoyed a sensational career at North Texas from 2017 to 2020, leaving with program records in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and touchdowns (38).

In his senior year, Darden’s 19 touchdowns set a new single-season record for the Mean Green program, while his 1,190 yards were the second-highest ever for the program.

He capped off his 2020 campaign by earning First Team All-American recognition from Pro Football Focus and the Football Writers Association of America.