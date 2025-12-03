Hatch Locks In: Lions Extend CFL Receiving Leader Through 2027

Keon Hatcher Sr. is staying on the West Coast. The BC Lions announced today that the American wide receiver has agreed to terms on a two-year extension. Hatcher Sr. was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: “Hatch epitomizes what it is to be a BC Lion. He’s a dynamic playmaker that’s smart, tough and puts the team before himself. As great as he’s become on the field, I’m just as proud of the leadership role he’s taken and the effect he has in our locker room. I’m looking forward to what he and Nathan Rourke do in the future.”

The man known as ‘Hatch’ enjoyed his finest season to date in 2025, racking up a CFL-best 1,688 yards on a career-high 102 receptions with nine touchdowns.

An All-CFL and West Division All-CFL selection, Hatcher added eight catches for 126 yards and a touchdown across two Grey Cup Playoff appearances.

With 4,779 receiving yards over his five-year career, the playmaker sits in 14th place on the club’s all-time list. With another 1,000-yard season, he would move all the way into the top ten.