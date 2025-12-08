Mark Your Calendars | The 2026 BC Lions Schedule Is Here

Fans of the BC Lions were treated to an early Holiday gift on Tuesday morning, as the Canadian Football League schedule has been delivered.

Starting with Training Camp in Kamloops in early May, the 72nd season of Lions football takes us to four markets in British Columbia, further cementing our status as the province’s football team.

Following another Lions In Langford battle against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23 at Starlight Stadium and a visit to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to wrap up pre-season six days later, the Lions have a week one bye before opening with trips to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 13 and Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, June 19.

The squad then embarks on the Okanagan and Touchdown Kelowna. As officially announced last month, the Lions play host to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 27 and the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, July 4. Both are 4:00 pm kickoffs at Save-On-Foods Field at the Apple Bowl.

Details surrounding the exciting festival events taking place in and around the two historic games will be unveiled in the New Year.

The Lions make their long-anticipated return to downtown Vancouver and Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place in week eight on Saturday, July 25 against the Toronto Argonauts.

Rounding out the summer home slate are visits from the Tiger-Cats on Saturday, August 8 and the Roughriders on Sunday, August 23.

Each of those three summer home games in downtown Vancouver is a 4:00 pm kickoff.

The post-Labour Day stretch drive begins with a visit from the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, September 12 at 7:00 pm.

The Roughriders pay a second visit on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 pm.

October features the lone visits from the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, the 9th and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, the 23rd in a regular season finale that could have some huge implications in the West. Both of those October kickoffs are at 7:00 pm.

Fans can secure the best seats for our regular season games, including priority access to Touchdown Kelowna, by becoming a BC Lions season ticket holder.

More single-game ticket details will be unveiled in the New Year.

Additional Schedule Nuggets

The regular season home game day breakdown is as follows: five Saturdays, three Fridays and one Sunday.

While the Lions host Saskatchewan twice, they will make two visits to Calgary in 2026: Thursday, August 13 and Saturday, October 17. Both the Stampeders’ and Elks’ lone regular visits to British Columbia in 2026 are for the Kelowna games.

The other regular season Western road games are as follows: the week two opener in Saskatchewan, a visit to Edmonton in week seven on Friday, July 17 and a trip to Winnipeg in week nine on Thursday, July 30.

After sitting it out with a bye in 2025, the Lions will be in action on Labour Day Weekend on Friday, September 4 at Montreal’s Percival Molson Stadium. This also marks the first of a home-and-home series with the Alouettes.

Following week one, the Lions’ two remaining byes are in week six (following the Kelowna games) and week 16 (following the home game against Montreal on September 12).

All roads lead to Calgary and the 113th Grey Cup, taking place on Sunday, November 15 at McMahon Stadium.