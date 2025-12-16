Two More For Konar | Linebacker Inks Extension

The BC Lions are keeping another veteran in the fold, as National linebacker Adam Konar has signed a two-year extension. Konar was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

Konar (6’2, 225 lbs)- returned for a second stint with the Lions during 2025 free agency and was once again a solid leader on special teams, recording nine tackles. Konar added two defensive stops across 14 regular season games before an arm injury ended his season prematurely.

“Adam has proven his worth, on and off the field, for ten years,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He’s an ultimate ‘glue guy,’ whose leadership and toughness are on display every week.”

A veteran of 146 CFL games (142 regular season, four Grey Cup Playoffs), the Vancouver native was selected by Edmonton in round three (25th overall) of the 2015 CFL Draft following an All-Canadian senior year with the Calgary Dinos. In 46 games over four seasons in his first stint with the green and gold, Konar had 83 defensive tackles, ten special teams tackles, three interceptions, a pair of sacks and one forced fumble.

The veteran linebacker joined the Lions as a free agent during 2019 training camp in Kamloops and registered 21 special teams tackles, 12 defensive tackles and a sack in 31 games over two seasons.

He returned to Edmonton from 2022-23, the second season being a career year with 73 defensive tackles. Konar then joined the Calgary Stampeders for the 2024 campaign.

Konar wrapped up his high school career with MVP honours in the BC Provincial championship game that saw Vancouver College take down Terry Fox.