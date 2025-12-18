Michael Couture Remains With Lions Through 2027

The BC Lions announced today that National offensive lineman Michael Couture is staying with his hometown team with a two-year extension. Couture was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

“Mike was a big part of the gelling of our offensive line this past season,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

His veteran presence, leadership and intelligence were all on display every day, both on and off the field. We’re happy to have him back in the fold.”

Couture (6’4, 302 lbs)- battled through injury and managed to start 12 regular season games at centre, plus two more in the Grey Cup Playoffs in 2025.

Couture helped a much-improved unit allow a CFL-low 20 sacks and set a new pro football record of 8.04 yards per play.

The Burnaby-born and former Centennial Centaur High School player joined the Lions as a free agent ahead of 2023 and started 30 regular season games at centre over the next two seasons.

Selected in round two (10th overall) by Winnipeg in the 2016 CFL Draft, Couture became a full-time starter at centre in 2019 and won his first of back-to-back Grey Cups with the club. In 2022, Couture and the Bombers’ offence helped the squad set a franchise record of 15 regular season wins before a third straight Grey Cup appearance.

Couture suited up in 36 games at Simon Fraser from 2012-15 and saw action at four different offensive line positions. He earned Great Northern Athletic Conference (GNAC) All-Star nods at both tackle and centre in each of his final two seasons at the Burnaby Mountain campus.