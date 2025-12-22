DL Nathan Cherry Re-Signs With Lions Through 2027

The BC Lions announced today that National defensive lineman Nathan Cherry has signed a two-year contract extension. Cherry was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

Cherry (6’1, 271 lbs)- enters his fifth season with the team after a 2025 campaign that saw him suit up in all 18 regular season games for the first time in his career and record four defensive tackles. He added three tackles in two Grey Cup Playoff appearances.

“Re-signing Nathan was important for us, as he adds another solid player to our deep defensive line rotation,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“His energy, toughness and character are huge assets for us on the field and in the community.”

Selected third overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, the Saskatoon native made 28 appearances over his first three seasons with 15 defensive tackles, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Cherry suited up in 41 games with the Saskatchewan Huskies from 2016-21. Along with winning Hardy Cups in 2018 and 2019, he registered 46 total tackles (28 solo, 18 assisted), ten sacks and a fumble recovery. Cherry capped his U Sports career by earning First-Team All-Canadian in 2021.