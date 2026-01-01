Lions Extend Jonah Tavai Through 2027 Season

The BC Lions began the new year by keeping a key piece in the fold, as American defensive lineman Jonah Tavai has signed a two-year contract extension. Tavai was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

“Jonah’s combination of grit, strength and work ethic has made him one of the best defensive linemen in the CFL,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“Re-signing him was a priority for us, and he’ll ensure our entire defence continues to get better.”

Tavai (5’10, 283 lbs)- enjoyed an increased role in 2025, suiting up in 13 regular season contests with 26 defensive tackles and five sacks. He added five tackles and a sack in two Grey Cup Playoff appearances.

The Inglewood, California native signed with the Lions ahead of 2024 and emerged from training camp with a spot on the practice roster before appearing in 11 games and recording 12 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Tavai made his Grey Cup Playoff debut in that year’s Western Semi-Final at Saskatchewan and recorded one defensive tackle.

Before moving north, Tavai attended rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. During a solid four years at San Diego State (2019-22), he registered 147 total tackles (77 solo, 70 assisted), 36 tackles for a loss, 24 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 48 games.