Veteran Garry Peters Inks 2026 Extension With BC Lions

The BC Lions announced today that American defensive back Garry Peters has signed a one-year extension, keeping him in black and orange for an eighth season. Peters was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

“Garry has proven to be one of the best, most consistent defensive backs in the CFL,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He’s also taken that next step and become a leader for our secondary. As we continue to build our roster, we love knowing GP will be a BC Lion in 2026.”

Peters (6’0, 200 lbs)-despite seeing his Ironman streak come to an end at 115 games in 2025, the Georgia native was once again a force in the secondary with 49 defensive tackles, three interceptions, six pass knockdowns and a forced fumble across 16 regular season contests. The veteran added six tackles and a pair of pass knockdowns in two Grey Cup Playoff contests.

Peters sits eighth on the Lions’ all-time list with 381 defensive tackles, while his 19 interceptions put him in 19th spot and six behind Ken Hinton for a place in the top ten. With 120 regular season games as a Lion, the durability master is now in the top 50 amongst all-time Lions.

He earned All-CFL selections at both the league and division level in 2022 and 2023.