Lions Extend OL Schleuger Through 2027 Season

The BC Lions are keeping another key veteran in the fold, as American offensive lineman Chris Schleuger has signed a two-year contract extension. Schleuger was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

“Whether at guard or tackle, ‘Slug’ has performed well since he arrived in 2023,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“His versatility, grit and toughness give offensive line coach Paul Charbonneau another reliable option no matter where he plays.”

Schleuger (6’4, 305 lbs)- the Iowa native started 14 regular season games at right tackle, followed by two more starts in the Grey Cup Playoffs last season, helping an improved offence lead the CFL in net yards and setting a new league record of 8.04 yards per play in 2025.

Originally signed by the Lions ahead of the 2023 campaign, Scheluger made ten starts over the next two seasons.

He previously dressed in 20 games with the Montreal Alouettes from 2019-22.

Before moving north, Schleuger had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron.

After playing at Iowa Western Community College and Northern Iowa, he transferred to Alabama-Birmingham from 2016-17 and made 12 starts at left guard.