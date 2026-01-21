Lions Embark On Another Tour Of Community Visits Across British Columbia

(Vancouver)- School visits from the BC Lions are back in session. Returning for 2026, the club has kicked off our annual tour of school programs, with Lion players presenting in more than 125 schools across the province. Our Be More Than A Bystander, Energy Champions and Team Up To End Racism programs will be on display every week until the start of training camp in May.

“As an organization, we strive to inspire positive change that strengthens and uplifts our community,” said Lions’ director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

“Our players are the messengers communicating hope, resilience and the quest for excellence to young people across the province.”

Launched in 2011, Be More Than A Bystander is a groundbreaking partnership aimed at increasing the understanding around the impact of gender-based violence.

Energy Champions is designed for kids aged Kindergarten through grade seven to be educated on the importance of environmental responsibility and to promote being an ‘Energy Champion.’

Team Up To End Racism focuses on confronting racism and embracing diversity and inclusion in British Columbia.

With a major pillar of our brand serving to build better communities across British Columbia, the Lions are also proud to extend our reach well beyond the Lower Mainland. Our 2026 road trips are as follows:

Energy Champions

January 27-29: Duncan

February 18-20: Kelowna

March 10-12: Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton

Be More Than A Bystander

February 10-12: Victoria

February 18-20: Kamloops (TBD)

March 31-April 3: Vernon

Team Up To End Racism



April 7-9 Prince George

For more information on our school programs, those interested can contact Graham Mair: gmair@bclions.com.