Andrew Peirson Returns For Eighth Season With Lions

The BC Lions announced today that National offensive lineman Andrew Peirson has signed a one-year contract extension. Peirson was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

The Kingston, Ontario native is coming off a 2025 season where he dressed in all 18 regular season contests and two more in the Grey Cup Playoffs, filling in as the starting centre for six games between weeks 6 and 13.

Peirson ended the season by winning the Tom Pate Memorial Trophy, given annually to the CFL Player who best demonstrates sportsmanship and community service. He has won the Lions’ Jamie Taras Award for best community service on five occasions: 2019, 2021, 2023-25.

Originally signed by the club as a non-drafted free agent in May 2018, Peirson’s 86 regular season appearances are fourth amongst active Lion players behind T.J. Lee III, Garry Peters and Isaiah Messam. Peirson has seen action at multiple positions along the offensive line. He also caught two passes for 20 yards in the 2024 season.