Lions Add Wide Receivers Felton & Thompson

The BC Lions announced today the signings of two American wide receivers: Demetric Felton and Bryan Thompson.

Felton (5’10, 200 lbs)- a round six selection (211th overall) by Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Memphis native suited up in 15 games as a rookie and made 18 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 24 yards on seven carries. Felton dressed in eight more games for the Browns in 2022, making a pair of catches for eight yards.

He spent 2023 on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad before training camp stints in Indianapolis and Chicago in 2024.

Felton suited up in 42 games at UCLA from 2016 to 2020, producing on both offence and special teams. Along with recording 1,101 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 233 carries, Felton hauled in 99 receptions for 958 yards and eight more majors. The playmaker also returned 26 kickoffs for 615 yards and a touchdown. As a senior, Felton earned First-Team All-Purpose honours from the Associated Press and First-Team All Running Back from Pro Football Focus.

Thompson (6’1, 195 lbs)- the Moreno Valley, California native signed with the Buffalo Bills as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 and was with the team for the duration of training camp.

After appearing in 33 games at Utah from 2017 to 2020 and making 33 catches for 756 yards and four touchdowns, Thompson transferred to Arizona State for his final two seasons of eligibility. With the Sun Devils, he caught 38 passes for 507 yards. His 15.1 average yards per catch in 2022 was the highest on the squad.