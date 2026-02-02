Lions Re-Sign Quarterback Chase Brice For Two Seasons

The BC Lions are keeping another veteran in the fold, as American quarterback Chase Brice has signed a two-year contract extension. Brice was eligible to become a free agent next week.

Brice (6’2, 236 lbs)- returns for a fourth season with the club after dressing in all 18 regular season games and two more in the Grey Cup Playoffs, primarily as the number two quarterback, in 2025. Brice completed three of four pass attempts for 29 yards.

Having dressed in 38 total games with the squad, Brice is 25/33 for 261 yards and a touchdown strike.

Before moving north, the Georgia native had NFL mini-camp stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders in 2023.

Brice suited up at Clemson from 2017-19, emerging as backup to Trevor Lawrence in the Tigers’ national championship season of 2018. He went 82/136 for 1,023 yards and four touchdowns, while adding four rushing majors in 25 appearances.

He then moved on to Duke in 2020 and Appalachian State from 2021-22.