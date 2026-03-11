5 Reasons To Be Excited For BC Lions Football In 2026

The clocks have moved forward- for the last time, in case you haven’t heard- and Spring is very much in the air. That means CFL football is just around the corner. With less than two months until the start of BC Lions Training Camp in Kamloops, optimism is at an all-time high. Much of that anticipation stems from the fact that this team fell just short of reaching the Grey Cup in 2025, and that Western Final loss in Saskatchewan has lingered all Winter long.

Everyone within the squad knows and respects how demanding the process will be to get back this November. It is shaping up to be an exciting year for those taking in the action! We now present 5 reasons to be excited about the 2026 BC Lions.

1. Nathan Rourke’s Ceiling

He made history in 2025 by becoming the first ever to win George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian in the same season. He helped the offence set a pro football record of 8,04 yards per play and threw for more yards (5,290) than any other Canadian quarterback in a single season. But how much better can Nathan Rourke get?

Consider the fact that he only has two full seasons of starts under his belt, holding a regular season record of 23-13 dating back to his 2021 debut. Rourke also welcomes back all of his key weapons, including receiving leader Keon Hatcher Sr., the always clutch Justin McInnis, big target Jevon Cottoy, and the explosive James Butler out of the backfield. For fans attending the show, keep in mind the team averaged over 31 points per game on the fast track at Save-On-Foods Field in 2025. Not even a minor dusting of snow will slow these guys down. Get your popcorn. The sky is the limit for Kid Canada in the quest for a Grey Cup.

2. More Canadian Star Power

It’s long been said that Canadian content is what separates the contenders from the rest of the pack. Year by year, the Lions have built an impressive crop of Nationals playing key roles, and not just the quarterback. Elite pass rusher Mathieu Betts took home his second Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award after once again leading the league in sacks in 2025.

The emergence of North Vancouver’s Jackson Findlay at safety in his rookie season represented one of the best ‘feel-good’ stories within the Lions. Findlay replaced the injured Christophe Beaulieu, who was authoring his own solid 2025 story before going down with a knee injury in September. When Beaulieu returns, the defence will have some great Canadian options to choose from at a variety of positions. On offence, Cottoy continues to put up consistent numbers and has blossomed into one of the Lions’ best homegrown products in recent years. If National pride is high on your list, there is no better place to be than Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place!

3. Defensive Re-Tooling

On the surface, it didn’t appear the Lions were too active in the free agent market. But it’s worth considering that they added two excellent pieces on defence before the market officially opened. Middle linebacker Darnell Sankey and defensive tackle Casey Sayles both bring championship experience and veteran leadership to a unit that improved greatly over the second half of last season.

Sankey represents one of the CFL’s toughest defenders and hardest hitters, while Sayles should fit in nicely alongside Jonah Tavai in the interior. Once the market opened, veterans Dionte Ruffin and Jamal Parker Jr. were added to a veteran-laden secondary. We have to give the defence its flowers when we discuss how the 2026 excitement is shaping up. As evidenced by Robert Carter Jr.’s amazing interception last season, they are capable of cranking up the highlight reels, just like their offensive teammates. Hard hits and big defensive stands both get the crowd loud and boisterous.

4. Taking Our Game To The Okanagan

Very few tickets remain for our two Touchdown Kelowna games this summer at the expanded Apple Bowl. As we pride ourselves on being the province’s football team, the Lions are excited to take over the Okanagan for Saturday, June 27 and July 4, with more festivities planned in between the big divisional battles with the Stampeders and Elks.

As soon as it was known we would be out of our home stadium for the first couple of months as the FIFA World Cup takes over, the Lions viewed it as an opportunity to make it something special. Kelowna and the Okanagan have represented a very strong segment of our fan base. Stay tuned for more details surrounding the weeklong festival by the Lake. Fans looking to purchase their game tickets are encouraged to act NOW. Click HERE for more ticket info!

5. The Big Return Home

While our entire club is excited for Touchdown Kelowna, the return to downtown Vancouver on Saturday, July 25 against the Toronto Argonauts is going to be one heck of a party. Nothing beats the excitement of playing in front of our home fans. We can’t wait to roll out another exciting lineup of game themes in the near future.

Fans attending games at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place can enjoy a couple of exciting new seating options. Our Terrace Club will offer fans exceptional views in a lounge experience ideal for entertaining clients and friends, featuring a chef-inspired menu.

The Tunnel Club gives fans seating in the first 13 rows behind the Lions bench with access to the sidelines during warmup and the chance to watch players walk through the tunnel on their way to the field.

Is it June yet? Buckle up. 2026 is shaping up to be a memorable year, both on and off the field.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com