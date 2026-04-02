Defensive Back Addition: Lions Ink Former Bronco & Charger Bassey

The BC Lions announced the signing of American defensive back Essang Bassey on Thursday.

Bassey (5’10, 190 lbs)- began his pro career with the Denver Broncos after signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2020. As a rookie, the native of Columbus, Georgia suited up in 14 games with 23 combined tackles. He recorded his first career interception off of Taysom Hill in a game against New Orleans in week 13.

After beginning 2021 on injured reserve, Bassey was waived by Denver in December and quickly picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He returned to the Broncos for the start of 2022, dressing in 14 games with 15 combined tackles. Bassey then returned for a second stint with the Chargers to begin 2023 and racked up 13 tackles in 11 games.

He had training camp stints with the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Bassey suited up at Wake Forest for 52 games from 2016-19. After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, he recorded a forced fumble in the Military Bowl against Temple that season. In a 2018 game against Syracuse, Bassey’s five pass breakups were the second-highest single-game total in program history.

In his career with the Demon Deacons, he finished with 228 total tackles (162 solo, 66 assisted), 50 pass breakups, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one sack.