Lions Add Mark Washington To Coaching Staff, Retain Eight Assistants For 2026

BC Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden and head coach Buck Pierce announced today that CFL veteran Mark Washington is returning to the organization as linebackers coach.

Washington joins Pierce and a 2026 BC Lions coaching staff that is retaining eight assistants from last season.

“We’re very excited to have continuity on our staff, which will be greatly beneficial in the pursuit of our end goal in 2026,” said Pierce.

“Coach Washington also brings another experienced football mind and has familiarity with how we want to build our defence. He will fit in perfectly with the linebackers on our roster.”

2026 BC Lions Coaching Staff

Buck Pierce- Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach

Mike Benevides- Defensive Coordinator

Cory McDiarmid- Special Teams Coordinator

Kevin Bourgoin- Receivers Coach, Pass Game Coordinator

Paul Charbonneau- Offensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

Kristian Matte- Running Backs, Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Ryan Phillips- Secondary Coach, Pass Game Coordinator

Randy Melvin- Defensive Line Coach

Mark Washington- Linebackers Coach

Derek Oswalt- Assistant Receivers Coach

Pierce- the former Lions quarterback enjoyed a successful first season at the helm, becoming the first head coach for the club to reach double-digit wins in his rookie season since Benevides in 2012. Under Pierce’s guidance, Nathan Rourke won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian awards, leading an offence that set a pro football record with 8.04 yards per play, while leading the CFL in net yards and passing.

Benevides- the three-time Grey Cup champion is back for a 16th season with the organization and second year in his latest stint running the defence after serving in the role from 2008-12 before his three-year stint as head coach. Bene’s Lion defences have featured 12 All-CFL selections and two CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Players: Cameron Wake in 2008 and Mathieu Betts in 2025.

McDiarmid-the Nanaimo native returned to the Lions ahead of 2025 after first serving as special teams coordinator from 2000-01 and running backs coach in 2002, a run that included a Grey Cup win in his first season. Sean Whyte once again led the CFL in field goal percentage last season, while the Lions’ net punting and kickoff return yardage both ranked in the top three in the CFL.

Bourgoin- Bourgoin’s playmakers were major cogs in the offensive wheel, as Keon Hatcher Sr. led the CFL with 1,688 receiving yards and was one of five Lion receivers to eclipse the 600-yard mark in 2025. Hatcher and Justin McInnis both earned All-CFL selections in the process.

Charbonneau- it was a resurgent year for the offensive line, as Charbonneau’s unit paved the way for Rourke and the offence to produce at a record level, while allowing a CFL-low 20 sacks. Despite injuries that led to multiple lineup combinations throughout the year, the offensive line performed week in and week out.

Matte- Matte’s first season in charge of the backfield saw the Lions’ offence finish with a CFL-best 6.1 yards per carry and third overall with 2,042 yards on the ground. James Butler’s 1,213 rushing yards also ranked in the top three among CFL tailbacks.

Phillips- RP returns for a 19th season with the Lions and seventh on the club’s coaching staff. The former star defensive back and two-time Grey Cup champion played a major role in developing rookies Jackson Findlay and Robert Carter Jr. into full-time starters in 2025. Despite taking over as a starter in late September, Findlay’s four interceptions were good for a share of third overall in the CFL.

Melvin- a veteran of nearly 40 years in the coaching ranks and 2011 Grey Cup champion, Melvin made his return to the Lions last season and saw his defensive line pave the way for a CFL-leading 45 sacks. Melvin helped develop newcomers Levi Bell and Bradlee Anae, who were mid-season additions, and their contributions helped an improved defence that paved the way for a six-game winning streak before the playoffs.

Washington- most recently served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2019-24. After spending his final five seasons as a player with the Lions from 2003-07, the Rutgers product took over as defensive backs coach for six seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2014. During his five-season run as D.C., Washington’s unit produced 11 West Division All-Stars and three Most Outstanding Defensive Player Awards: Solomon Elimimian in 2014 and 2016, Adam Bighill in 2015. Also in 2014, Eliminian became the first defensive player in history to win CFL Most Outstanding Player. Washington won the Grey Cup as a player with the Lions in 2006 and as a coach in 2011.

Oswalt- returns for a fifth season with the Lions and will continue his role on the coaching staff, as well as his role in scouting for the Global Draft. Oz originally joined the Lions as video coordinator on the coaching staff and previously held similar roles with the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks. He was on Ottawa’s Grey Cup-winning staff in 2016.