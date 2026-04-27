Lions Sign American Trio, Release Five As Part Of Monday Moves

The BC Lions announced the signings of three Americans on Monday: wide receiver Michael Fitzgerald II and defensive linemen David Gusta and Buddha Peleti.

Fitzgerald (6’6, 210 lbs)- the Atlanta native suited up in 12 games at UMASS from 2021-22 before moving to Central Missouri across 2023-24. In 22 games with the Mules, Fitzgerald hauled in 55 receptions for 835 yards and eight touchdowns, while recording a career-high 136 yards in a 2023 contest against Pittsburg State.

He transferred to Wyoming for his senior season, recording 16 receptions for 228 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games with the Cowboys.

Gusta (6’3, 316 lbs)- earned an invite to the 2026 NFL Combine, where he recorded a 4.88 time on the 40-yard dash and 37 reps on the bench press. After suiting up in 32 games at Washington State from 2021-24 and racking up 62 total tackles (24 solo, 38 assisted), 1.5 sacks and four pass knockdowns in 32 games, Gusta played his senior year at Kentucky.

With the Wildcats, the San Bernardino, CA native had 12 total tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries before earning an invite to the East-West Bowl.

Peleti (6’2, 250 lbs)- suited up in 36 games at New Mexico State from 2021-24, making 58 total tackles (27 solo, 31 assisted), 13 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks and one pass knockdown in 36 games.

The Adelanto, CA native moved to Washington State for his senior campaign and registered 22 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and four sacks in 13 appearances. He added one sack in the Apple Cup against Washington and another quarterback takedown in the Cougars’ win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Lions also released the following four players from the roster: defensive back Marquis Bridges, linebacker Marvin Grant, quarterback Gevani McCoy, defensive back Jamal Parker and running back Antonio Wimbush.