Lions Select National Champion Punter & Dolphins Draft Pick In Wednesday’s Global Draft

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions selected two prospects in Wednesday’s CFL Global Draft.

Round 1, 7th overall: P Brett Thorson, Georgia (6’2, 235 lbs).

Country: Australia

Thorson recently signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a non-drafted free agent after a solid four years with the University of Georgia. Along with winning a national championship in 2022, the Melbourne native had 156 punts for 7,115 yards (45.6-yard average) across 52 games with the Bulldogs. Thorson was also an Associated Press All-America second team recipient in 2024 and 2025 and won the Ray Guy Award as a senior, awarded to college football’s top punter.

Round 2, 16th overall: TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State (6’4, 235 lbs).

Country: Great Britain.

Born in France and raised in London, Traore was selected in round five (180th overall) by the Miami Dolphins in last week’s NFL Draft. Traore split his NCAA career at Arkansas State (2021-22) and Mississippi State (2024-25), totalling 130 receptions for 1,464 yards and touchdowns in 48 total games. He capped it off by earning an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl 2026.

For a full recap of both the CFL Canadian and Global Draft, click on our Draft Central Page.