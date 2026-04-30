Be More Than A Bystander Program Remains Major Club Pillar

Written by Caleb Elio Templeton- The BC Lions take pride in continuing the fight against gender-based violence. In doing so, the club runs the Be More Than A Bystander Program during the offseason, a special school program with the Ending Violence Association of British Columbia (EVA BC).

The Be More Than A Bystander Program, which the team started on July 7, 2011, aims to help students understand the impacts of gender-based violence. In 2026, the Be More Than A Bystander presentation was delivered to over 8,000 students at 25 secondary schools in 12 cities across British Columbia. The program is presented by EVA BC, Province of BC, and BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) & supported by BC FED and Teck.

Five different Lions players presented the Be More Than A Bystander program, which included Most Outstanding Player Nathan Rourke, defensive back Patrice Rene, running back James Butler, wide receiver Kieran Poissant, and retired Lions wide receiver Stephen Adekolu.

Rourke attended all but one program event, and he believes it’s important that the BC Lions support the Be More Than A Bystander Program because it brings awareness to students across the province about the hard truths when it comes to gender-based violence.

“I think it’s so important for the BC Lions to be a part of this presentation because gender-based violence affects all of us; it’s something that happens in our communities, it’s something that we might not think happens here, but it does,” Rourke said.

Rourke added that he is proud that the Lions run the event and feels it’s important to share the message that everyone is responsible for playing an active role in making their school and community feel safer.

BC Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras says a huge credit for the program’s success is due to proper training of the players before they present to students across the province.

“The training takes over two days. Obviously, it’s a complex issue and there’s a lot to learn, so what we do is we join forces with our partner at the Ending Violence Association of BC and bring the candidates together and they spend the days learning about the issues of gender-based violence and how to present the topic in school.”

Supported by our partners at the British Columbia Maratime Employers Association, the Be More Than A Bystander Program reaches out to more than just the youth community, as they extend to British Columbia’s waterfront workforce.

No matter who the program is presented to, the ultimate goal of the Be More Than A Bystander Program is to educate people on the impacts of gender-based violence and to create a safer environment for everyone.

The Be More Than A Bystander Program also delivers its messaging through sideline tent signage, PSAs on video & radio during Lions games, as well as LED, concourse screens, and game-day program ads.