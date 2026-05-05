Summer Series: First Wave Of 2026 Home Game Themes Announced

With the 72nd season of BC Lions Football just around the corner, the club rolled out an exciting game theme schedule for 2026.

Upon returning from the road and our historic Touchdown Kelowna venture in week eight of the 2026 season, we’ve drawn up two big plays: our seven games at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place will be divided into a pair of exciting themes.

We start it off with the Summer Series!

SUMMER SERIES: Real Football Is Back.

Anchored by 4:00 pm kickoffs, the summer portion of our home slate showcases the best that a Vancouver summer has to offer. Sunshine, energy, $5 beers and a sense of occasion. We’re thrilled to introduce a few new special items in this four-game venture.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Toronto: Pool Party.

Yes, you read that right! The pre-game party is headlined by a giant pool on Robson St.

As we reclaim BC Place as our home, we’re celebrating in style with a MASSIVE pre-game patio and free barbecue on Terry Fox Plaza, $5 beers ALL GAME LONG and special surprises for our outstanding fans until the final whistle. It will be a city-wide celebration as we reclaim our home turf.

Saturday, August 8 vs. Hamilton: FamFest.

A family-themed game celebrating our youth and the next generation of great Lions fans, the pre-game party features your favourite mascots and Disney characters, face-painting, a birthday celebration for Leo the Lion and much more.

Kids are also invited for a post-game run on the field. Plus, every game ticket includes free weekday entry to the PNE.

Sunday, August 23 vs. Saskatchewan: Watermelon Smash.

This must-attend game is back for a fourth season. Watermelon Smash takes our rivalry with the Riders to another exciting gear.

The massive pre-game party features our usual watermelon-themed fun, complete with smashing, and the return of our mullet station and the addition of our big-time celebrity captains which will be announced soon.

Saturday, September 12 vs. Montreal: Tailgate.

Who doesn’t love a great tailgate party? For our clash with the Alouettes, we’re making an even bigger one across the street at Plaza of Nations.

For the first time in Vancouver, we’re hosting a real tailgate! This sanctioned pre-game bash has food trucks, live music, cheap drinks, and an epic car show.

The first 7:00 pm kickoff of the season provides the opportunity for more pre-game fun. Also, stay tuned for an announcement on who will enter the club’s Wall of Fame at halftime.

Stay tuned on Wednesday for the rollout of our second list of 2026 game themes!