Lions Transactions | Saturday, May 9
(Kamloops)- The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Saturday.
Released from roster:
American offensive lineman Josh Castro
American defensive back Jamorri Colson
American linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.
American defensive back Joe Foucha
American wide receiver Jared Gipson
National offensive lineman Kaiden Kertnopf
National offensive lineman Connor Klassen
American defensive back Tyrell Raby
American defensive lineman Ezekiel Vandenburgh
American defensive lineman D.J. Walden.
BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops continues with the first full practice on Sunday at 9:45 am-12:15 pm at Hillside Stadium. All practices are open to the public. Click HERE for a full practice and media availability schedule.