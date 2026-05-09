Rourke Looks To Ascend To Even Greater Heights

When he hit the field last week for the mini-camp portion of the annual Kamloops grind, it marked his fifth CFL version of pro football training camp. Expectations are always sky-high this time of year. And for Nathan Rourke, one of his best traits has been the ability to manage those expectations and take the entire process in on a day-by-day basis.

Another admirable trait he possesses is the fact that he’s a team guy first. So no, we didn’t spend any time in our pre-2026 training camp sit-down with Nathan Rourke discussing his rapid ascent up the BC Lions record books. For instance, he’s only five completions away from 800. Should he throw for exactly 5,362 yards in 2026, he would become the fourth-highest passer in team history, leapfrogging Joe Paopao, Jonathon Jennings, Dave Dickenson and Joe Kapp. A similar output next year would put him in the top three, trailing only Damon Allen and Roy Dewalt.

Not bad at all, considering he only has two full seasons of starts to his name and a record of 23-13 in those games. Coming off his best season yet, one that saw him take home both George Reed Most Outstanding Player and CFL Most Outstanding Canadian as well as leading an offence that set a pro football record of 8.04 yards per play, the Victoria native admits there is still room for improvement.

“A ton of things, I think. We’ve kind of scratched the surface on what we can do as an offence. (There’s) a lot of things that we can improve on, a lot of things that we can expand on. The things Buck’s done over the course of this offence in the last couple of years, when he was building it in Winnipeg, there are things that we haven’t dived into yet. So, I’m really excited to explore those a little bit in camp,” said Rourke.

Wins are the most important stat on his record. Always the perfectionist, number 12 has devoted plenty of his offseason workouts with his teammates to what he needs to do to be even more flawless in 2026 and beyond.

“Personally, I know that I can do better in terms of taking care of the football and limiting the number of turnovers that I have,” added the former Ohio Bobcat.

“I was in the double digits last year (16 interceptions). That’s unacceptable. I want to be under double digits for sure, just be able to stay on the field as an offence and not give our defence short fields. I think that’s always a key. As I said, those guys are just going to be playing faster in year two in this offence, and I’m excited to see where that takes us.”

The Winning Standard

Rourke and the Lions have had a long winter to stew over how the 2025 Grey Cup dream came to a crashing halt on a frigid field in Regina. It’s a lesson that has been learned the hard way on multiple occasions: as well as you think you played, you have to finish. In the aftermath of the Western Final defeat at the hands of the eventual Grey Cup champions, it’s been evident how quickly the franchise’s standard and expectations have evolved since Rourke’s first stint in 2021 and 2022, and the following year, when Vernon Adams Jr. was leading the offence.

In those previous Western Final experiences, the group was perhaps a bit wide-eyed and maybe already felt a sense of accomplishment in reaching that point. Last November and going into this season and beyond, the standard will be nothing less than winning. Rourke is one of the leaders who will continue to preach it.

“We’re a super hungry group; we want to continue to build on where we ended last year. And obviously, we have a bittersweet taste in our mouth, so the motivation is there,” the quarterback adds.

“Last year, we were learning a new offence, but then the coaches were learning about us and what our strengths are. So, I think that even bled into the season, a little bit of us trying to figure each other out. And I think guys are just going to be playing a lot faster. Hopefully, we’re able to get to that, we’ll graduate from 100-level classes and get into 200- level this year. And we’re excited to really dive into that.”

All this being said, Rourke and the Lions know that the process cannot be disrespected. The Western Division outlook looks as tight as ever heading into 20206 and as much as they can say they were that close to punching their Grey Cup tickets a year ago, these hungry Lions were also very close to dropping their previous visit to Saskatchewan two weeks prior in a regular season finale that meant nothing to the Riders but would have sent the Lions to fourth in the West and a crossover trip to Montreal. And who can forget the drama that unfolded before Sean Whyte’s walk-off field goal to beat a determined Stampeders squad in the middle of those two contests?

Most games and the overall playoff puzzle can be as razor-thin as a photo finish at the Kentucky Derby. The Lions’ lead horse prefers to use it all as motivation.

“We know how tough that one was,” said Rourke on the heartbreaking defeat.

“I can only speak for 2022, and there are guys here who were around in 2023 as well, but in 2022 (Western Final at Winnipeg), it felt like kind of just a blessing to be there. Last year, for lack of a better term, we felt like we should have won it. We didn’t make enough plays. It was a hostile environment, a fun environment. I felt we embraced it rather than being intimidated by it. We just didn’t get it done.”

They know they must make the most of these opportunities. They are also respecting the process for what will be a steep climb back to the November Summit.

Rourke Takes A New Opportunity To Wave The Flag

It’s no secret just how proud Rourke is of our country. He sported a t-shirt with the phrase “Canadian to the Core” to a press conference following his signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in early 2023. He staunchly spoke out against last summer’s sudden announcement that the CFL plans to abolish the 55-yard line, move the goalposts back and tinker with the rouge.

A great thing about our country’s diversity is that many people hold different opinions on our most passionate subjects, including our historic football league.

Rourke took his Canadiana to a new level this year by joining the VanCity Vice in a local rec. flag football league to ply his trade in pursuit of a spot on Team Canada’s flag squad for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Plenty remains to be determined regarding roster selection and the CFL’s plans to accommodate its players representing their country.

But this is all you need to know about Rourke: he doesn’t want to make it just on his name. Should he be bestowed with such an honour, he will do it on merit. That’s where learning the nuances of a different game comes into play.

“I went to a showcase camp from Football Canada and Team B.C. last year as part of my community events. And I watched the five-on-five game at the adult level. I just saw how different it was from the tackle game,” recalled Rourke.

“I said, ‘This is not going to be a one-to-one thing.’ 2028 is a while away. I know there’s been talk about the NFL players going and playing right away, like Patrick Mahomes, and that kind of conversation with Team USA quarterbacks. It was pretty obvious to me that if I was going to do it, then I would need to take it seriously and start playing some flag. So, when the opportunity came up to play with some buddies in a rec. league, I just was like, Alright, this is going to be good help for me if I’m getting ready for 2028.”

A lot has to happen before it becomes a reality, but it’s impossible not to get excited about the prospect of Rourke going toe-to-toe with Mahomes or Jalen Hurts for a gold medal. The spring flag experience was just the first stepping stone. His former Lions teammate Michael O’Connor is among those pursuing the dream.

“I see it as there are lots of really great flag quarterbacks in BC and across the country. And it’d be pretty ignorant of me to think that I could just step in and take a spot.”

The standard keeps rising for Rourke and a Lions organization starved for a championship. Watching him climb the Lions’ franchise record books will continue to be a treat for both the club and its passionate and loyal fans who share in that yearning for a title. Whether he’s putting up numbers on the field or representing the club at countless community events from our Be More Than A Bystander program and amateur football initiatives, the squad is better off for having him here for the long haul.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com