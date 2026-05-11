While the early days of any pro football training camp feature plenty of CFL neophytes getting their feet wet and looking to make an early splash, several on the roster are back for a second go-around. One sophomore looking to take bigger strides after taking advantage of that first opportunity is Seven McGee.

After a late Kamloops arrival following a tryout in the NFL last May, the speedster emerged as the Lions’ primary return man, leading the squad with 1,769 combined yards, a CFL-best 1,198 kickoff return yards and also racked up 516 yards on 53 punt returns, including a 93-yarder for a major in a September tilt at Ottawa.

It was the Lions’ first punt return touchdown since Lucky Whitehead in 2021. Despite those accolades, McGee is still approaching camp life as if he has to earn his stripes.

“It feels good, man, I’m glad to be back. It’s beautiful out here. It’s only my second year in the CFL, so I’m still learning the waggle and other play concepts. I feel like it’s been way better than last year,” McGee says.

“I’m better suited with Nate and Chase, watching them and learning the plays and concepts. I’m an offensive player. With the ball in my hand, I feel like I can do magic in year two.”

Inserting McGee into more of a regular role with this elite group of receivers would be intriguing. Another second-year man who made his mark in the return game is Jermaine Jackson, who handled the duties before a wrist injury put him on the shelf after four games last season. Rookies Jaelon Dardin, Emani Bailey, Bruce Harmon and Duron Lowe have also returned kicks at various points of the first two days.

“We all learn from each other,” McGee adds.

“Darden is very quick and fast, J.J. is quick and fast as well. I feel we’ve all got a similar game. We’re definitely learning.”

Practice Points: Monday, May 11

Energy was high on Tuesday’s morning session, particularly in one-on-ones and skelly, when the defensive backs were hooting and hollering at every big play made on their side.

Seventh overall pick Nate DeMontagnac made a nice touchdown grab in the one-on-ones. Former New Orleans Saint Marquez Callaway also stood out in that period.

The final team session was another spirited affair, with plays made on both sides. Rookie defensive back Adonis Alexander made an interception near the end zone pylon on a long toss from Chase Brice. His teammates proceeded to laugh upon seeing him heave the ball into the stands.

Zander Horvath, another promising year two man, rotated some reps. with James Butler on the first unit.

The Lions will be in pads for the first time on Tuesday, with practice times shifting to the afternoon for the majority of days between now and May 30. Tuesday’s practice runs from 3:00-5:30 pm at Hillside Stadium. All workouts are free and open to the public at Hillside Stadium.