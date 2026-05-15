Lions Add QB Jarret Doege, DL T.J. Burke

The BC Lions announced the signings of American quarterback Jarret Doege and American defensive lineman T.J. Burke on Friday.

Doege (6’1, 210 lbs)- moves west after dressing in all 18 regular season games with two starts for the Toronto Argonauts last season, completing 97 of 142 pass attempts for 905 yards and four touchdowns.

Doege was a member of the Edmonton Elks from 2023-24, appearing in 20 contests with 43 completions on 68 attempts for 593 yards and four majors.

Burke (6’2, 305 lbs)- a native of Delaware, Burke suited up at Lehigh University from 2022-25. In 47 games with the Mountain Hawks, Burke recorded 113 total tackles (61 solo, 52 assisted), 22 tackles for a loss, and 13 sacks.

The Lions also announced two more transactions on Friday:

Placed on 6-Game Injured List:

American defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile.

Released from the roster:

American wide receiver Bryan Thompson.