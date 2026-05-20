With the BC Lions bringing back no less than four receivers who eclipsed the 600-yard mark in 2025- a fifth, Ayden Eberhardt, departed to Ottawa in free agency- it’s perhaps been easy to forget about a few other intriguing options at the disposal of this high-powered offence.

One man making a name for himself is veteran Hergy Mayala. Originally signed to the practice roster mid-way through last season and brought back into the fold early in the 2026 roster-building phase, the veteran has taken turns with Kieran Poissant at Eberhardt’s old spot with the starters.

After breaking in as a first-round pick of the Calgary Stampeders from 2019-21, followed by a Grey Cup championship season with Montreal in 2023 and brief stints with the Elks and Argonauts before coming to the West Coast, Hergy is looking for a more permanent home.

“It’s a blessing getting a chance to go out there and run some routes,” said the Montreal native after Wednesday’s practice.

“It’s a very exciting team. Having Nate as well, everything starts and ends with him. Having a young quarterback, it’d be great to have a chance to spend a couple of years here.”

While he may still be new to the Lions, Mayala feels a familiarity with a few of the veterans he lines up with, hence his ability to fit in from day one in the Tournament Capital.

“Hatch I’ve been watching since 2021 when he came in. Justin and I came in together,” added Mayala.

“Getting a chance to talk to them over the years and now to work with them, see how hard they work; that’s something that inspires me every day.”

Practice Points:

Following an off-day, Wednesday’s padded session was a spirited affair with an early focus on red zone play.

Ben Hladik had the big defensive play in the early session with an end zone interception.

Of note, wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III and defensive back Garry Peters both had an increased workload. Peters worked with the starters in the first session, while Berryhill looked to be full go.

On the offensive line, recently signed Joshua Donovan got work in at right tackle. That’s the benefit of bringing in guys with CFL experience once camp is already underway.

Quotable:

“I think we’re certainly further along than we were last year. This offence, we’ve certainly graduated to the next level. We’ve got a ton of things in at this point. We’ve taken from where we left off in 2025. We started from right there. You can tell some of the guys’ heads are spinning, but I think our work has been really good,”– Nathan Rourke speaking on the club’s 1st and Now Podcast about how far ahead the offence is compared to that of a year ago. The full episode can be viewed on our YouTube page and heard on your audio platform of choice.