Nathan Rourke Headlines CFL On TSN Top 50 Player List

The CFL on TSN unveiled its Top 50 player list on Tuesday evening with Nathan Rourke voted as the league’s best.

The Victoria native had his best season to date in 2025, earning both George Reed Most Outstanding Player and his second CFL Most Outstanding Canadian award after career-highs in completions (352), passing yards (5,290), touchdown passes (16), rushing yards (564) and rushing majors (10). Rourke was also an All-CFL and West Division All-CFL selection for the first time in his young career.

The rest of the Lions’ representation on the CFL on TSN Top 50 is as follows:

#4- DL Mathieu Betts

Betts enjoyed another solid campaign in 2025, becoming the first Canadian to win CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player for a second time after a league-leading 15 sacks. He once again earned All-CFL and West Division All-CFL.

#5- WR Keon Hatcher Sr.

‘Hatch’ led the CFL with 1,688 receiving yards and 102 receptions on 144 total targets last season. Known for his knack of making big plays at key moments, the All-CFL and West Division All-CFL selection had six games of 100 or more yards.

#12- WR Justin McInnis

Justin was a big piece to the Lions’ record-breaking offence, finishing with 1,256 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 76 receptions. In two Grey Cup Playoff contests, he hauled in eight receptions for a team-leading 152 yards and capped it off by earning All-CFL and West Division All-CFL.

#33- RB James Butler

James’ return to the offence was a welcome one in 2025, as he recorded a career-best 1,213 rushing yards on 229 carries (5.3-yard average), and 11 rushing touchdowns, good for a share of the CFL lead. JB added 439 receiving yards and one more touchdown on 46 receptions.

#35- LB Darnell Sankey

An East Division All-CFL selection in 2024 and 2025, Sankey’s presence as a new leader of the Lion defence was evident from the start of training camp in Kamloops. In 41 regular season games over three seasons with Montreal, Sankey registered 239 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles.