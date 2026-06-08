Lions Add American Defensive Lineman Matt Spatny To Practice Squad

The BC Lions today announced the signing of American defensive lineman Matt Spatny to the practice roster.

Spatny (6’2, 250 lbs)- moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks last month.

In 43 games over four seasons at Lehigh University, Spatny registered 111 total tackles (62 solo, 41 assisted), 34 tackles for a loss, 25.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass knockdown.

As a senior, the Ohio native led the squad with 14 tackles for a loss and was second with nine sacks. He capped it off by earning first-team All- Patriot League and an All-American honourable mention by the Associated Press. Spatny was a Lehigh teammate of current Lion defensive lineman T.J. Burke.

The Lions on Monday also announced the following transaction.

Released from the practice roster:

American defensive lineman Colby Taylor.