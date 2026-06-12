5 Things To Know | BC @ SSK

217 days after their Grey Cup hopes were dashed with a massive thud in the final seconds of a frigid battle in Regina, the BC Lions kick off their 2026 season back at Mosaic Stadium. And while the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be unveiling their championship banner to cap off a week where Lion players and coaches were hit with the typical questions about returning to the scene where it all ended, despite holding a lead in the final seconds, it’s on to another new season that has sky-high expectations. There is no better place or backdrop to start writing a new story. With that, we begin a new season of 5 Things To Know about this matchup.

Game 1: BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saturday, June 13

4:00 pm, Mosaic Stadium

TV: TSN, CBS Sports Network (US)

Stream: CFL+ (International)

Radio: 730 CKNW/Lions Audio Network/Sher-E- Punjab Radio AM 600

1. Turn The Page

Depending on your generation, either Bob Seger or Metallica said that phrase best. For the Lions, it’s about there here and now, not last November and not this coming November. Everyone remembers how a slow start in 2025 almost cost them and with three regular season matchups against these Riders between now and the end of September, a big opportunity has arisen to set an early tone. All told, the Lions will play four of their first five games against West Division foes in a year where the division appears to be as loaded as it’s ever been. A hot start to the regular season can only pay dividends down the road.

2. Lucky Number Seven

Back in training camp, we chronicled Seven McGee’s journey into year two with the squad and how he is also itching to play more of a role in the offence in addition to his duties as a premier return man. McGee has seen first-team reps at receiver, going back and forth with Kieran Poissant. The Lions’ initial depth chart (see below) has McGee starting at slotback ahead of Westshore Rebels product Kieran Poissant, who also had an impressive training camp with the starters. Don’t underestimate the possibility of working McGee into some packages. Any player who can flip field position with one big play will be utilized wherever they can. After a year where the offence set a pro football record of 8.06 yards per play, the number of weapons at Nathan Rourke’s disposal will once again be staggering.

3. A New Man In The Middle

Darnell Sankey’s credentials were well known before he put pen to paper on a deal with the Lions ahead of free agency. But from day one of training camp, the middle linebacker’s presence as a vocal leader of the defence has been well-received. The unit led by Mike Benevides improved greatly in the second half of last season. The addition of Sankey makes them all the more formidable. Given Trevor Harris’ recent ability to move the ball consistently in these head-to-head matchups, Sankey will be counted on to lead the unit into battle in this tough opening- game environment.

4. New Look Riders?

As championship teams often do, Saskatchewan lost its share of starters in the offseason. Receivers Tommy Nield, Joe Robustelli and Dhonte Meyers, plus defensive lineman Malik Carney, linebacker A.J. Allen and defensive back C.J. Reavis are included in that lot. But make no mistake, these Riders still boast a solid group of playmakers. Harris still has running back A.J. Ouellette at his disposal and stopping the run will be a big key for the Lions’ motivated defence in this one. The Riders also added James Letcher Jr. for their return game. Point being: the guys in green should still be a tough out in 2026.

5. What They’re Saying

“We’re excited to play a team of their calibre in Saskatchewan. We’ve been looking forward to this one for a while. It’s a bit strange not playing right away. It’s a great measure to see where this team is at and what we can improve on. To get them early is great and it’s a tough environment as well, so we get to see just how dialled we are into our roles and stuff like that.”- Nathan Rourke on the week one challenge and starting after a bye.

“My ability to make plays and get to the ball. A high motor, I pride myself on that and just commanding the troops out there. I’ve got to take control of them and make sure we’re on the same page,”- Darnell Sankey on what he will bring to the defence.

“It’s been good work. The guys have been around and in the building, working on some things that we need to clean up from training camp. So, I think it’s been a good couple of days for us for sure. Everybody’s a little different. It’s a new season. It’s going to be a physical game. They’re well-coached. They’re going to be physical. They’ll have that place rocking. We’ve got to make sure we focus on the things that we can control early on. That’s our energy, that’s our effort, and making sure we can execute in critical times. Last year, if you’re looking back, we lacked execution in critical situations. Hopefully, we can clean those things up and continue to learn and really just set the tone for our identity of who we want to be this season. It’s a good opportunity to do that.”- Head coach Buck Pierce.

Extra Points

Saturday marks the 210th all-time regular season meeting between the Lions and Riders, with Saskatchewan holding a 108-97-4 all-time edge. Before last year’s Division Final, the Riders took two of three in the regular season.

With 11,174 passing yards for his career, Rourke enters 2026 in eighth spot on the Lions’ all-time list. He needs 335 more to pass Joe Paopao for seventh.

As he continues to get his knee to 100 per cent, veteran defensive back Garry Peters starts this season on the six-game injured list. Rookie American Tyson Russell, formerly of Vanderbilt, followed by a 2025 training camp stint with the Detroit Lions, makes his debut at boundary corner. Russell wears Robert Carter Jr.’s old number 26.

2024 first-round pick Anu Una will serve as the lone spare offensive lineman. The Lions start four Americans up front with Kory Woodruff at Rourke’s blind side, Brandon Yates and left guard and veterans Chris Schleuger and Dejon Allen on the right side of centre Michael Couture, the lone national in the starting five.

Former Lions linebacker Josh Woods joined the Riders quickly following his release. The UCLA product is listed as the Riders’ starting WILL linebacker in his debut with his new squad.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com