Sean Millington To Enter Canadian Football Hall Of Fame

The Diesel is getting revved up for a long run to Hamilton! On Friday, running back and Lions legend Sean Millington was announced as the latest member of the 2026 Canadian Football Hall of Fame Class.

Millington was surprised with the honour before addressing the Lions at practice earlier this week.

“I’m elated, overjoyed, overwhelmed, grateful, blessed and amazed. It’s such a shock and something you obviously think about every year. You hear who is going in and do the relative rankings in your head,” said Millington upon hearing the news.

“You think maybe someday it might be nice. When it finally does happen, you can’t believe it. I can’t wait to tell my mom. She’s seen the whole process. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. She’s sacrificed a lot, so that could have the advantages that I have today. Without her, none of this is possible.”

Millington was selected first overall by Edmonton in the 1990 CFL Draft and came home to the Lions the following year. The North Vancouver native and pride of Simon Fraser University and Carson Graham Secondary suited up in 148 regular season games across two Lion stints (1991-97, 2000-02), remains the franchise leader with 66 rushing touchdowns and is third on the club’s all-time list with 4,984 rushing yards.

Millington sipped from the Grey Cup in 1994 and 2000, winning the Most Valuable Canadian following the 2000 victory over Montreal. That same year, Millington became the first Lion to win CFL Most Outstanding Canadian twice after winning his first in 1997.

“It’s that camaraderie, it’s the times in the locker room, guys razzing you and giving you a hard time,” added Millington on his greatest memories.

“Robert Drummond razzing me about being Canadian, me giving him grief about being American (laughs), playing and being a professional kind of gave me my edge. It’s where I grew up, it’s where I learned to be a man and what it means to sacrifice and be tough, to be mentally disciplined. That’s stood me in good stead for the rest of my life.”

A three-time CFL All-Star (1993-94, 2000) and five-time West Division All-Star (1993-94, 1996-97, 2000), Millington set a single-game Lions franchise record of 212 rushing yards in a 1997 contest at Saskatchewan. The record stood until Martell Mallett broke it by one yard in 2009.

In between Lion stints, Millington suited up for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and re-joined the Eskimos. He later came out of retirement to join the Toronto Argonauts in 2005.

Millington and the rest of the 2026 Hall of Fame Class will be officially enshrined in Hamilton as part of the Hall of Fame Game festivities on Friday, September 18.