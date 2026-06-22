Lions Bring Back Fitzgerald and Mayala As Part Of Monday Moves

The BC Lions announced on Monday that the team has brought back American wide receiver Michael Fitzgerald II and National wide receiver Hergy Mayala to the practice roster.

As part of Monday’s moves, the Lions also released American defensive lineman Sione Teuhema.

Fitzgerald (6’6, 210 lbs)- attended 2026 training camp with the Lions and hauled in five receptions for 60 yards across two pre-season games.

The Atlanta native suited up at UMASS from 2021-22 and Central Missouri from 2023-24 before moving to Wyoming for his senior season and recording 16 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games with the Cowboys.

Mayala (6’0, 206 lbs)- is back for a third stint with the Lions after appearing at 2026 training camp and racking up 31 yards and a touchdown on four receptions across the two pre-season games.

A veteran of 72 CFL contests, the Montreal native was selected eighth overall by the Calgary Stampeders in 2019. Mayala hauled in 67 receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns across two seasons with the Stamps.

He then moved to his hometown Alouettes from 2022-23, recording 40 catches for 527 yards and two majors in 20 games.

After signing with the Edmonton Elks for 2024, Mayala registered 47 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdown grabs.