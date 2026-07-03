5 Things To Know | BC vs. EDM

Following a productive week of practice and community engagement in the beautiful backdrop of Kelowna, the 0-3 BC Lions are focused on one thing only: turning the ship around before the waters get even more choppy. And while the conditions on Lake Okanagan were also similar at times to that of the Lions’ lacklustre start- cloudy, wet and at times a little gusty- the hope is that an extended stay is just what the team needs to tackle the CFL’s last remaining undefeated squad on Saturday night. The Edmonton Elks arrive in town looking like a team poised to turn the Western Division upside down in 2026. This balanced and tough group looks poised to spoil the party. We now present 5 Things To Know about this critical clash.

Game 4: BC Lions (0-3) vs. Edmonton Elks (3-0)

Saturday, July 4

4:00 pm, Save-On-Foods Field at the Apple Bowl

TV: Canada: TSN

Stream: CFL+ (U.S. & International)

Radio: 730 CKNW/Lions Audio Network/Sher-E- Punjab Radio AM 600

1. It Needs To Be Asked…..

Is there such a thing as ‘must-win games’ in the first week of July? We might be inclined to say this one is. You don’t have to be a math major to suggest the Lions can ill afford to fall eight points behind an Elks squad that means business so far in 2026. We mentioned more than once how much of a dogfight this Western Division would be this season. Should the home team prevail and get some help on the out-of-town scoreboard as well, the talk heading into the bye week would be a heck of a lot more positive. These two teams will battle just once more this regular season, the Lions’ next matchup on Friday, July 17, in the Alberta capital.

2. The Rankin File

Elks tailback Justin Rankin has been a key cog in the wheel to their hot start, leading the CFL with 387 rushing yards on 46 carries through three games, while averaging 8.04 yards per rush and scoring four touchdowns. Neutralizing that run game will be a big talking point heading into this contest. One thing to keep in mind? The Lions have previously done a good job holding Rankin in check. In three previous meetings dating back to August 2024, Rankin has 17 carries for 105 yards and no touchdowns. 77 of those yards came in his first game against the Lions in 2024. Easier said than done to keep him in check, but after an improvement last week, this Lion defensive line will take any motivation they can muster. It will be a dandy.

3. The Need For More Balance

When Nathan Rourke is at his absolute best, is when he distributes the ball evenly to all of his playmakers. Last week saw Keon Hatcher and Jermaine Jackson account for 311 of Rourke’s 462 yards through the air. Rourke himself caught a 21-yard pass on some trickery with Hatcher that led to a second-quarter touchdown. A more balanced attack against a solid Edmonton defence will be key and that includes establishing more of a run game after James Butler was held to only 20 yards on six carries. The duo of Butler and Zander Horvath is a weapon many teams would love to have in their arsenal. The Lions’ average of 70 rushing yards per game is eighth in the CFL. Edmonton’s defence currently ranks first in many major categories, including points and yards allowed.

4. A Better Start Starts With Just That

CFL head statistician and team historian Steve Daniel points out the Lions’ average starting field position is their own 32-yard line, a full six yards short of the CFL average through four weeks. Factor in the special teams troubles that led to the dismissal of coordinator Cory McDiarmid at the start of the week and you realize just how important this facet of the game is for overall team success. Jaden Williams draws back into the lineup in place of Silas Bolden and will handle punt return duties. Jackson took some practice reps. this week as well. A little jolt to help the starting field position will be very welcome on Saturday.

5. What They’re Saying

“Anytime you go 0-3 to start a season, obviously, is not ideal at all. Of course, you want to win football games. It’s a long year and we know we have a great team. We just have to prove it. A lot of our stuff is self-inflicted wounds. Everything is still within reach and within our control right now. We just need to play our style of football.”- linebacker Darnell Sankey.

“I feel when you put all of us into one little bubble, we have nothing more than to get closer to each other. Guys are hanging out outside of this, going to dinner together, lunch together, breakfast together and watching film together. It’s amazing. I feel like this is only bringing us closer together as a team and this will be a big test for us, a good week.”- Butler on the impact of the extended stay in Kelowna.

Extra Points

This marks the first meeting between these two teams where Edmonton has a better W-L record since October 12, 2019. That night, the then-Eskimos officially eliminated the Lions from playoff contention after quarterback Michael Reilly was knocked out early with a broken wrist.

Starting left guard Brandon Yates returns to action after missing one game due to injury. The special teams unit should get another boost with the return of Patrice Rene. Ben Hladik and Levi Bell have been scratched with their injuries. Parker McKenna and Matt Spatny, respectively, replace them in the starting lineup.

While trying to avoid the first four-game losing streak of his career, Rourke enters this week with a perfect 6-0 record against Edmonton. His combined totals for those games: 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and a QB rating of 128.9. He is only 241 passing yards shy of Jonathon Jennings for sixth on the club’s all-time passing list. Overall, the Lions have won 12 of 13 matchups with the Elks dating back to November 2021.

Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo has made his mark with the club, boasting a 9-7 record since taking over as the starter last season. He is the first Elks pivot since Reilly at the end of 2018 to have a winning record behind centre.

More on Rankin: he is the first running back in Edmonton’s storied history to begin a season with three straight games of over 100 rushing yards.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com