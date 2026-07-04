Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 36 EDM 24

KELOWNA- Head coach Buck Pierce delivered a lengthy, emotional speech to his players on Friday. While most of the language cannot be repeated in this setting, the message was clear: sometimes you have to stand in and take a few punches in life. The BC Lions have clearly taken theirs so far this season, but Buck’s message was clearly delivered. The squad wrapped up its Kelowna odyssey with a complimentary, smash-mouth effort that required all three phases. The end result was a 36-24 victory over the Edmonton Elks, snapping Edmonton’s 3-game win streak to start 2026. More importantly, the Lions are in the win column for the first time. Now for some game takes.

B is For Balance

We spoke in our game preview about the need to be more well-rounded on offence, specifically in the run game. James Butler churned out his finest effort of the young season, rushing for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries. Nathan Rourke relied heavily on the run game as Zander Horvath added a touchdown on the ground and through the air.

A major difference from last week’s loss to Calgary: it was the Lions who made most of the sequence before halftime. After Butler’s touchdown gave the home side a 23-14 lead, an interception by Jackson Findlay on the Elks’ first play on their ensuing drive led to a field goal from Sean Whyte.

The Lion defence had their first four takeaways of the season: interceptions by Findlay, Ronald Kent and Darnell Sankey and a forced fumble by Parker McKenna that was scooped up by Casey Sayles. The second half saw both teams have lapses in execution that resulted in turnovers. Sankey’s interception in the final minutes thwarted any attempt at a comeback by Cody Fajardo and the Elks.

“We fed off the energy of the crowd, we bounced back and you know, it was a tough week of preparation and the feeling of how we started the season,” said Rourke after the win.

“To be able to get one in Kelowna is great, but just to get one overall is good.”

The proud leaders on defence no doubt have taken all of the criticism to heart. Sankey’s leadership was felt all week. They’ve also continued to battle injuries to key starters. Levi Bell and Ben Hladik were both scratches from the final roster due to their ailments. It was a result that needed contributions from everybody in uniform.

“We came in with this mentality that once we get one, they’ll start coming,” said Findlay.

“We left a lot on the table in the first three games. We know we’re a better team than that. These turnovers are just part of our identity, and as soon as we get rolling, they’re going to start coming. We’re confident in what we do. We’re confident that we can be difference makers on the field there with those turnovers. I think we showed that today.”

The winning quarterback certainly had a weight off his shoulders, not only with the win, but also with how they went about getting it. A solid run game and defensive effort will do that and make the job of number 12 easier and more enjoyable in the process.

“We know that he’s capable of doing those things all the time. I thought he ran extremely well behind the offensive line up front,” added Rourke on the play of Butler.

“I think they did a really good job setting up the game, opening up those clothes for him. We want to be balanced as an offence, want to do a lot of different things, want to get the ball to different people. He and Zander do a really good job on the rock for us. It certainly makes my job easier when we have a really good running game. So hats off to all those guys.”

They’ve indeed had to stand in and take their punches on this young season. It was nice to see them deliver big ones back and remind the observers that maybe there’s still a sleeping giant in the West Division.

Key Stats

7-0– Rourke’s career record against Edmonton, dating back to November of 2021.

162- Butler’s total yards from scrimmage.

19– Once again, the Lion defence held CFL rushing leader Justin Rankin in check. His 19 yards came on seven carries. In five career games against the Lions, Rankin has 24 carries for 122 yards.

4- Turnovers created by Benevides’ unit. A fourth interception made by C.J. Coldon was called back due to a penalty.

66.7– the Lions’ percentage on second downs. They converted on 14 of 21 opportunities.

Next Up

The Lions are heading into a bye week before battling the Elks again on Friday, July 17 in Edmonton. Kickoff is 6:30 pm PT. The Elks host the 0-4 Ottawa RedBlacks next week.

Final Kudos..

Once again, three more cheers for Kelowna. The fan turnout was fantastic and the enthusiasm in the market was evident all week long. Props to everyone in the Lions organization and our great partners at the City of Kelowna and Okanagan College for pulling this historic addition to the CFL’s Touchdown Series. The entire operations team deserves credit. Kudos to the builders: Duane Vienneau, Carolyn Cody, William Logan, Jordan Dowler-Coltman, Nik Hildebrand, Parker Hall, Dyson Glavas, Amrit Ghag, Alicia Nicol and Haly Hawkins.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com