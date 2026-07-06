James Butler Earns Player Of The Week Selection From CFL

The Canadian Football League announced on Tuesday that James Butler was recognized as one of its top three Players of the Week for his key contributions in Saturday’s 36-24 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

Butler delivered his finest performance of the young season, rushing for 135 yards and a pair of second quarter touchdowns on 15 total carries (9.0-yard average).

The tailback had four runs of ten or more yards, including back-to-back 20-yard gains as part of a terrific performance from the offence that yielded 475 net yards. Butler also had three receptions for 27 yards.

Following a bye week and rematch with the Elks in Edmonton, the Lions return to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday, July 25 to battle the Toronto Argonauts.

The Pool Party features a giant pre-game bash on Robson St., expanded tailgate and free barbecue on Terry Fox Plaza and $5 beers ALL GAME LONG.

Single-game tickets start at $25!