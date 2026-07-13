Dennis McKnight Named Special Teams Coordinator For BC Lions

The BC Lions announced on Monday that Dennis McKnight has been hired as the club’s new special teams co-ordinator.

The native of Dallas, Texas brings over two decades of experience in both the professional and college coaching ranks, having most recently served as special teams co-ordinator with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2024-25.

McKnight’s first stint with the Ticats began in that same role in 2017, before serving as the club’s offensive line coach from 2018-19.

His unit in 2019 helped Hamilton lead the CFL in net offence per game and finish in the top three of several major categories, including first downs, sacks allowed and rushing yards per game.

McKnight first came to the CFL in 2011 as running backs coach with the Edmonton Eskimos.

He broke into coaching as special teams coordinator at the University of Hawaii from 1999-00 before stints at Grossmont College (special teams, offensive line in 2002-03), San Diego State (tight ends in 2005-06), a return to Hawaii (special teams, offensive line in 2006-07), Southern Methodist University (offensive line in 2008, special teams in 2009-10), Lamar University (special teams, offensive line in 2012-13) and one year as a high school head coach at The Atonement Academy in San Antonio (2016).

Following his first tour of duty in Hamilton, McKnight coached the offensive line in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks (2020) and Seattle Sea Dragons (2023). In between, he held the same role with the Washington State Cougars in 2021.

McKnight played 141 games as an offensive guard in the NFL from 1982-92, spending the majority of his time with the San Diego Chargers, with whom he started 85 contests across eight seasons. He also suited up for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.