Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 12 TOR 26

VANCOUVER- It followed a similar script in what has so far been a disappointing early stretch of the season for the struggling BC Lions. Chase Brice and company fell behind early and failed to capitalize on a couple of key opportunities. And in the end, it cost them dearly in their highly-anticipated return to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Chad Kelly threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to Makai Polk and the visiting Toronto Argonauts were able to tread water with Nik Arbuckle after Kelly went down with an upper-body injury just before halftime. The Argonauts prevailed 26-12, improving to 3-4 on the season. This latest setback for the Lions drops them to 1-5 and in danger of falling out of the picture in the West Division if their fortunes don’t turn around quickly. Now for some Game Takes.

It Was There For The Taking

The Lions had multiple chances to take control of this one, even while trailing 17-6 late in the opening half. Pinned back at their own seven-yard line, Kelly was able to engineer a couple of first downs to get them into better field position before the melee that started with Darnell Sankey’s hit that led to Kelly’s exit from the game. The Lions were unable to close the gap at any point in this frustrating contest. One particularly backbreaking play was James Butler getting stuffed on a second and two on their opening series of the third quarter.

Making his first career start, Brice was able to engineer a couple of promising drives. Unfortunately, none of them resulted in a trip to the end zone. He finished 14/25 for a modest 163 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions before being pulled in favour of Kaidon Salter midway through the fourth. Another head-scratching result that will no doubt show plenty to improve on in the film room.

” A lot of missed opportunities out there,” said Brice after the loss.

“I don’t think I was seeing it as good as I could. I started getting into a rhythm a little bit and then kind of died down. I just have to do better.”

Head coach Buck Pierce was non-committal on his starter for Thursday’s game at Winnipeg. For what it’s worth, Nathan Rourke put in some lengthy time before warm-ups, throwing long passes to a couple of the non-active receivers. What it means regarding a quick return remains to be seen. Pierce gave his assessment on Brice’s performance in the loss.

“When you don’t get the ball in the end zone, ultimately, that’s all of our jobs are to score points. We had some opportunities and didn’t capitalize on it,” said the head coach.

“I think it led us to playing from behind a bit and always kind of getting in that chase mode. I thought he put some good drives together, but overall wasn’t good enough to get us over the hump.”

Salter completed nine of 15 passes for 121 yards in his limited action. For Brice, he will look to improve in those aforementioned areas should he be called on again next week. There won’t be much time for Pierce to make his decision.

“Yeah, pretty frustrating. Obviously, you want to finish what you start. But I’m proud of the way that they fought at the end,” added Brice.

The other disappointing element to this one was the Lions’ defence, despite allowing a couple of backbreaking big plays in the early going, did their part to hold the Argonauts to four field goals to keep this game within striking distance well into the second half. Too little, too late as the old saying goes.

These Lions may be reeling in the win-loss column. But we will soon find out just what this team is made of, as they try and work their way out of this unexpected early-season slump.

“You’re always motivated. You don’t take the field thinking you’re 1-5. The mindset is always to win, regardless of the situation,” added Sankey.

Key Stats

0/2– a pair of the Lions’ four field goals came after missed opportunities in the red zone.

59– the Lions only managed 59 rushing yards.

1- the home team only had one turnover, but it was a key one on downs late in the third quarter when Brice overthrew a wide-open Justin McInnis with the score 20-6 Toronto.

3- sacks by the Lions’ defence, a pair for Mathieu Betts and one for Parker McKenna.

Next Up

It’s a short turnaround and a big road test next Thursday, as the Lions battle the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff is 5:30 pm PT at Princess Auto Stadium. The 4-3 Bombers dropped a 52-30 decision to the Calgary Stampeders in week six.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com