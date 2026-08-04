Lions Add Veteran Ivey To Offensive Line

The BC Lions announced the signing of American offensive lineman Martez Ivey on Tuesday.

Ivey (6’5, 305 lbs)- moves west after suiting up in a pair of regular season games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in June, both starts at right tackle.

Ivey previously appeared in 66 regular season contests with the Edmonton Elks from 2022-25, earning the team nomination for Most Outstanding Lineman in 2023 and 2024 and a West Division All-CFL nod in 2024. He broke into the CFL with Toronto in 2021, making one appearance after signing with the Argonauts in October.

Before moving north, Ivey had training camp stints with the New England Patriots in 2019 and Carolina Panthers in 2021. In between, he spent 2020 with the XFL Tampa Bay Vipers.

Ivey suited up with the Florida Gators from 2015-18, making 49 appearances with 44 starts. He earned Second-Team All-SEC in 2016 and 2017, along with Third-Team All-SEC in his senior year.