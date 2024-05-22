LIONS RADIO PUNJABI | DAY 3 Harp and Taq are back for a final hour from Radio Row! CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie stops by for a look at the entire festival week while 3 Down Nation’s J.C. Abbott gives his thoughts on the big matchup on Sunday.

LIONS RADIO PUNJABI | DAY 2 Harp and Taqdeer are back with some heavy Grey Cup content from Radio Row on day two. Hear from Lions’ GM Neil McEvoy and the CFL on TSN duo of Farhan Lalji and Glen Suitor talking about the 111th Grey Cup and BC Lions.

LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 3, HOUR 2 Hour 2 from Grey Cup Radio Row features TSN’s Glen Suitor and CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie as the boys continue breaking down downtown Vancouver’s festivities.

LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 3, HOUR 1 Hour 1 of the program features Lions’ defensive line coach and Canadian Football Hall of Famer John Bowman, Blue Bombers’ scout and former Lions QB Danny McManus and ex- Leos’ president Rick LeLeacheur.

LIONS RADIO PUNJABI | DAY 1 Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal are LIVE from Grey Cup Radio Row. The boys speak with Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford and BC Lions Senior Manager of Communications Matt Baker on the big festival party.

LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 2, HOUR 2 Hour two of the day two program features Lions’ president Duane Vienneau and Grey Cup Festival executive director Riley Wiwchar. Moj and Giulio also speak with Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford.

LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 2, HOUR 1 Moj and Giulio are back at Grey Cup radio row for day two of action. Hour one of today’s program features Lions’ co-GM Neil McEvoy, all-time tackles leader Solomon Elimimian and former Lion Lucky Whitehead who pursues a second Grey Cup ring with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this Sunday.

LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 1, HOUR 2 Hour two of the day one program features Grey Cup talk with TSN’s Matt Dunigan and Darrin Bauming from Bonfire Sports with a Winnipeg perspective on the Bombers’ 5th straight Grey Cup appearance. Matt Baker from the Lions’ communications team stops by to talk Grey Cup festival and how the roles for everyone in the organization change for one busy week of festival fun.