Moj and Giulio plus Lions Radio Punjabi are LIVE from Grey Cup radio row! Hear from several exciting guests from players to media insiders as we tee up the festival and 11th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In addition, Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal are LIVE with Lions Radio Punjabi.
LIONS RADIO PUNJABI | DAY 3
Harp and Taq are back for a final hour from Radio Row! CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie stops by for a look at the entire festival week while 3 Down Nation’s J.C. Abbott gives his thoughts on the big matchup on Sunday.
LIONS RADIO PUNJABI | DAY 2
Harp and Taqdeer are back with some heavy Grey Cup content from Radio Row on day two. Hear from Lions’ GM Neil McEvoy and the CFL on TSN duo of Farhan Lalji and Glen Suitor talking about the 111th Grey Cup and BC Lions.
LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 3, HOUR 2
Hour 2 from Grey Cup Radio Row features TSN’s Glen Suitor and CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie as the boys continue breaking down downtown Vancouver’s festivities.
LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 3, HOUR 1
Hour 1 of the program features Lions’ defensive line coach and Canadian Football Hall of Famer John Bowman, Blue Bombers’ scout and former Lions QB Danny McManus and ex- Leos’ president Rick LeLeacheur.
LIONS RADIO PUNJABI | DAY 1
Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal are LIVE from Grey Cup Radio Row. The boys speak with Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford and BC Lions Senior Manager of Communications Matt Baker on the big festival party.
LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 2, HOUR 2
Hour two of the day two program features Lions’ president Duane Vienneau and Grey Cup Festival executive director Riley Wiwchar. Moj and Giulio also speak with Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford.
LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 2, HOUR 1
Moj and Giulio are back at Grey Cup radio row for day two of action. Hour one of today’s program features Lions’ co-GM Neil McEvoy, all-time tackles leader Solomon Elimimian and former Lion Lucky Whitehead who pursues a second Grey Cup ring with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this Sunday.
LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 1, HOUR 2
Hour two of the day one program features Grey Cup talk with TSN’s Matt Dunigan and Darrin Bauming from Bonfire Sports with a Winnipeg perspective on the Bombers’ 5th straight Grey Cup appearance. Matt Baker from the Lions’ communications team stops by to talk Grey Cup festival and how the roles for everyone in the organization change for one busy week of festival fun.
LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 1, HOUR 1
On day one of the 111th Grey Cup Festival, MOJ and Giulio tee up some of the great events and talk all about the big matchup with Steve Milton from the Ticats Audio Network. BC Lions wide receiver Alexander Hollins stops by to recap the end of another season.
LIVE FROM VICTORIA | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 2
Moj and Giulio are LIVE from the Touchdown Pacific Festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour for a one-hour radio show broadcast later on CFAX 1070! On Day 2, they welcome special BC Lions’ guests, including: Ayden Eberhardt, Tibo Debaillie, Sean Whyte & from the Grey Cup Festival, Riley Wiwchar. Live from Victoria is presented by White Spot.
LIVE FROM VICTORIA | HARP & TAQ DAY 2
Harpreet S. Pandher & Taqdeer Thindal from BC Lions Punjabi are LIVE from the Touchdown Pacific festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour! On Day 2, they welcome BC Lions’ Christian Covington & Lions superfan Darshan Malik. Live from Victoria is presented by White Spot.
LIVE FROM VICTORIA | MOJ & GIULIO DAY 1
Moj and Giulio are LIVE from the Touchdown Pacific Festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour for a one-hour radio show broadcast later on CFAX 1070! On Day 1, they’re joined by Michael Couture, Garry Peters & Lions President Duane Vienneau!
LIVE FROM VICTORIA | HARP & TAQ DAY 1
Harp & Taq are LIVE from the Touchdown Pacific Festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour for a 30-minute podcast in Punjabi! They’re joined by players, alumni, BC Lions brass & other surprise guests! On Day 1, Sukh Chungh joins the guys from Victoria.
LIVE FROM KAMLOOPS: TRAINING CAMP 2024
LIVE FROM KAMLOOPS
EPISODE 5 | FRI, MAY 24
The final show of the week is a good one with David Mackie, Pete Robertson and Adrian Greene rounding out a solid five days of guests!
EPISODE 4| THU, MAY 23
Moj and Giulio are joined by All-Star defensive back Garry Peters, offensive line giants Sukh Chungh and Michael Couture plus offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic who will talk about what’s in store for the Lions’ attack in 2024.
EPISODE 3 | WED, MAY 22
Moj and Giulio with another jam -packed edition from Kamloops! Hear from Mike Benevides, Josh Woods, William Stanback plus a Grey Cup festival discussion with executive director Riley Wiwchar.
EPISODE 2 | TUE, MAY 21
MOJ and Giulio kick things off with head coach Rick Campbell, defensive lineman Christian Covington and wide receiver Justin McInnis as camp resumes for a second full week at Hillside Stadium.
EPISODE 1 | MON, MAY 20
BC Lions Radio Broadcasters Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta are on the ground in Hamilton with special Grey Cup podcasts Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Check back here at BCLIONS.COM for great interviews leading up to the 110th Grey Cup.
LIVE FROM HAMILTON
EPISODE 6 | SAT. NOV. 18
It’s the final hour of LIVE coverage from Hamilton as The MOJ speaks with Lion veterans David Mackie and David Menard!
EPISODE 5 | SAT.NOV.18
Moj is joined by Lions kicker Sean Whyte for a recap of his All-Star season plus 2024 Grey Cup Executive Director Riley Wiwchar stops by to promote some exciting plans for next year!
EPISODE 4 | FRI.NOV.17
Live From Hamilton comes to you LIVE from the Lions’ Den at the 2023 Grey Cup Festival for episode #4! BC Lions’ president, Duane Vienneau, 2024 CFL MODP Mathieu Betts, & Lions’ Co-GM Neil McEvoy join Bob Marjonovich for some football talk!
EPISODE 3 | FRI.NOV.17
Live from Hamilton continues as Bob “The Moj” Marjonovich is joined by TSN’s Rod Smith, Calgary Stampeder’s GM & head coach Dave Dickenson, and former Ottawa Redblacks coach & current TSN panelist Paul Lapolice.
EPISODE 2 | THUR.NOV.16
Bob Marjanovich welcomes new guests on Episode 2 from Hamilton! TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the legendary Matt Dunigan, and Mr. Lemon drops himself, Shawn Lemon, join Moj before the big game!
EPISODE 1 | THUR.NOV.16
Bob Marjanovich brings you the first show of the week from Hamilton! Guests joining the MOJ are CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, TSN’s Glen Suitor plus ex-BC Lions kicker Sergio Castillo!
Moj and Giulio are back for another season of action on AM730 and the Lions Audio Network! The boys are in Kamloops for an entire week of shows that can be heard at 6:00 pm on AM730 and Radio NL in Kamloops.
LIVE FROM KAMLOOPS
EPISODE 1 | MON.MAY.22
MOJ and Giulio speak with starting QB Vernon Adams Jr., wide receiver Keon Hatcher and assistant GM Ryan Rigmaiden.
EPISODE 2 | TUE.MAY.23
Co-general manager Neil McEvoy headlines Tuesday’s guest list. Moj and Giulio also speak with running back Antonio Williams and veteran David Mackie on football and life in general.
EPISODE 3 | WED.MAY.24
Moj and Giulio lead off today’s program with head coach Rick Campbell. Plus, you will hear from veteran defensive back TJ Lee and Canadian defensive lineman Nathan Cherry from the Tournament Capital.
EPISODE 4 | THU.MAY.25
Moj and Giulio have another jampacked edition of Live From Kamloops as quarterback Dane Evans, wide receiver Dominique Rhymes and defensive back Manny Rugamba all stop by to break down 2023 training camp.
EPISODE 5 | FRI.MAY.26
Our final show of the week features club president Duane Vienneau on what’s in store at BC Place this season plus the fellas talk with defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo and wide receiver Bryson Daughtry.