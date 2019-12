(Vancouver) The BC Lions Football Club today announced that American linebackers Bailey Laolagi and Brandon Payer have signed contracts for 2020.

Laolagi spent four years at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas where he recorded 155 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Payer earned mini-camp invitations from the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants in 2019 and had a very productive stint at Colorado State-Pueblo. In 50 games with the ThunderWolves, Payer recorded 379 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.

