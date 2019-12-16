2020 Schedule Is HERE!

Once again, Saturday nights will be alright for donning orange and black as the club will play six out of nine home games on weekends with a pair of Friday clashes plus a stand-alone game on Thursday Night Football in July.

“We’re very happy with our 2020 schedule,” said Lions president Rick LeLacheur.

“Having six Saturdays with two being 4:00 PM kickoff times will be important, as we continue to emphasize attracting families to our games.”

After visiting Edmonton in the CFL’s opening game of 2020 on June 11th followed by a trip to Calgary exactly one week later, the Edmonton Eskimos will be in town for the club’s 67th home opener on Saturday, June 27th. That will also be the first early start time of 4:00 pm to help families and kids begin their summer in style.

The following month includes a visit from the Ottawa RedBlacks, head coach Rick Campbell’s first contest against his old squad, on Saturday July 11th. The Thursday night showdown takes place twelve nights later against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Calgary Stampeders make two visits to BC Place next season: Saturday, August 15th and a Thanksgiving weekend visit on Saturday, October 10th which will be another fan-friendly 4:00 pm kickoff.

The second half of the season also includes a visit from West Division rivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, September 26th while the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers are in town for the Lions’ final regular season home game on Saturday, October 23rd. In total, four of six games in the post-Labour Day stretch drive will be played at BC Place.

You can view the complete 2020 regular season schedule, including a more thorough breakdown HERE.